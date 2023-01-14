Seahawks vs. 49ers predictions, picks & best bet: 2023 NFL Playoffs

The NFL playoffs are finally here, and this weekend’s Super Wild Card slate is arguably the best round of the postseason. Six can’t-miss matchups are spread across Saturday, Sunday and Monday, meaning top teams will be on your television just about any time you turn it on. The action kicks off on Saturday afternoon with a meeting of NFC West rivals, as the #2-seed San Francisco 49ers host the #7 Seattle Seahawks.

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers: 2023 NFL Wild Card preview

These two met twice during the regular season, with San Francisco winning both and outscoring Seattle by a combined 48-20. Most recently, they faced off on Thursday Night Football in a matchup that the Niners dominated on both sides of the ball. A late Seattle touchdown made it a 21-13 final, which is a bit misleading given how much San Francisco had outplayed them throughout.

The 49ers still covered what closed as a SF -3.5 spread. On Saturday the Seahawks are underdogs once again, but this time much larger ones (SEA +9.5) which makes it a bit more tricky of a spread to handicap for our betting experts. Nevertheless, they’ve broken down the matchup fully and made some predictions.

Seahawks vs. 49ers betting lines, player props and latest odds

The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers meet again on Saturday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, and oddsmakers have a plethora of betting lines available to add some extra spice to this matchup of division rivals.

Spread: SEA +9.5 / SF -9.5

Money Line: SEA +400 / SF -500

Total: Over/Under 42 points

DraftKings also offers player props for just about all notable players, and you can combine those props and any of the game bets above into a Same Game Parlay for a bigger potential payout. Some of the star player props for this game on Saturday include:

Geno Smith: Over/Under 227.5 passing yards

Brock Purdy: Over/Under 218.5 passing yards

Kenneth Walker III: Over/Under 60.5 rushing yards

George Kittle: Over/Under 45.5 receiving yards

Deebo Samuel: Over/Under 41.5 receiving yards





Seahawks vs. 49ers prediction: SF stays red hot

The 49ers, winners of 10 straight games, will likely be feeling fortunate that they are facing Geno Smith and the Seahawks instead of Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Looking ahead, a potential Divisional Round matchup with the Minnesota Vikings would also be favorable for San Francisco, so our experts view Saturday’s meeting as the Niners’ first step toward the NFC title game.

The narrative you may hear is that it’s quite hard to beat a team three times in a season, but that just isn’t true historically. Since the 1970 merger, there have been 22 instances of teams that swept an opponent in the regular season then facing them in the playoffs. The side that swept the regular season meetings is 14-8 in the third meeting. When playing that third game at home, they’re 12-6. In those 12 victories, the win was by 10+ points nine times.

The 49ers defense is widely regarded as the best in the NFL, and now it appears that their offense is finding its top gear. Their trade for Christian McCaffrey was a massive boost, and now that both Deebo Samuel and Elijah Mitchell are back fully healthy, they have too many weapons for Seattle to slow down. Both Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle have also stepped up as rookie Brock Purdy took over under center. Throughout their 10-game win-streak, the Niners have averaged an eye-popping 30.5 points per game. While expected weather may slow them down a bit, the impact is expected to be minimal.

Considering the misleading scoreline from their last meeting in which San Francisco was dominant throughout, our experts believe the 49ers can handily take care of the Seahawks for a third time this season. Therefore, our prediction for Seahawks-49ers is for San Francisco to stay hot and cover the -9.5 spread available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Part of the narrative this week has been the unpleasant forecast projected for Saturday in Santa Clara, California. As of publishing on Friday, it calls for rain and notably strong winds, with a high of 59 degrees. While some would focus on the rain that’s been belting northern California for weeks, it’s more so the wind that impacts on-field play during NFL games.

The expected 15-25 mph winds on Saturday are a slight concern for both teams’ passing attacks, but our experts envision San Francisco being able to dominate in the trenches on both sides of the ball, meaning an increased emphasis on the ground game could be even more beneficial for the 49ers.

Our expert best bet for Seattle vs. San Francisco: SF -9.5 (-110) at DraftKings

With the San Francisco offense firing on all cylinders and having proven how much of a mismatch they hold up front against Seattle in the previous past two meetings, it’s difficult to see the Seahawks keeping this one close. Don’t let the one-score final of 21-13 in the last meeting deceive you, as the 49ers were dominant in that primetime matchup.

Despite being the #2 seed in the NFC, San Francisco actually has the shortest Super Bowl odds (+500) at DraftKings of any team in the conference. The top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles are listed just behind them at +550, despite being able to play one fewer game to reach the title game thanks to their bye this weekend. No team wants to face the red-hot Niners right now, and it appears to be a notable mismatch for a Seattle team that barely squeaked into the playoffs. Geno Smith was a revelation for the Seahawks this season - especially relative to preseason expectations after Russell Wilson’s departure - but our experts see this as the end of that feel-good story in Seattle.

Sure, bad weather has been known to lead to some wacky results and unexpected outcomes, but in this case it appears to benefit the 49ers’ strengths. Therefore, our expert best bet for Seattle vs. San Francisco on Saturday is SF -9.5 (-110), currently available at DraftKings.

