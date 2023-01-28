Best Sports Betting Promotions in Ohio: DraftKings, FanDuel, Bet365, More

Legal online sports betting launched in Ohio on January 1, 2023, which means it’s been nearly a month. That also means that there are still welcome offers available, but they won’t be around for much longer. With that in mind, we’ve taken the time to collect each of the top sports betting promotions in Ohio for you in this article. We’ll take you through what each one offers and how to claim them. The sports betting promotions for Ohio bettors we’re going to dive into come from DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, PointsBet, BetMGM and Bet365 Sportsbooks.

The greatest sports betting promotions for Ohio bettors

Before we tackle each of the top sports betting promotions in Ohio individually, we wanted to provide you with a quick summary of each one. Therefore, we’ve made a quick outline that you can always come back and use as a reference as you’re signing up for each of the sports betting promotions for Ohio bettors we’re going to cover:

DraftKings Ohio : Bet $5 and win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed

: Bet $5 and win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed FanDuel Ohio : Bet $5 and win $200 in bonus bets no matter what

: Bet $5 and win $200 in bonus bets no matter what Caesars Ohio : Insurance on your first bet up to $1,500

: Insurance on your first bet up to $1,500 PointsBet Ohio : Get up to 5 x $100 second chance bets

: Get up to 5 x $100 second chance bets BetMGM Ohio : First-bet insurance up to $1,000

: First-bet insurance up to $1,000 Bet365 Ohio: Bet $1 and win $200 in bonus credits guaranteed

DraftKings Ohio sports betting promotion & bonus

It’s likely you’ve heard of DraftKings Sportsbook, so it’s no surprise they have one of the best sports betting promotions in Ohio. By signing up here, you can claim a very straightforward and generous welcome offer. Simply deposit and wager at least $5 on any game from any sport this weekend and you’ll automatically receive $200 in bonus bets.

Your $5 bet doesn’t even have to win, and you also don’t even need a DraftKings Ohio promo code. It really is as easy and generous as it sounds, so make sure you register today to become a new member and grab one of the top sports betting promotions in Ohio.

FanDuel Ohio sports betting promotion & bonus

The next of the greatest sports betting promotions for Ohio bettors comes from another well-respected sportsbook in FanDuel. You can click here to become a new member at the #1 sportsbook in America and snag a sign-up boost just like DraftKings’. After a $10 deposit, wager just $5 on any sporting event and $200 in bonus bets is yours no matter what.

Again, there is no sweating the outcome of your $5 bet and the process is just as easy with no FanDuel Ohio promo code required. This is the perfect way to boost your bankroll right off the bat, and you can sign up here for one of the most generous sports betting promotions in Ohio.

Caesars Ohio sports betting promotion & bonus

Caesars Sportsbook also has one of the top sports betting promotions for Ohio bettors and you can use this link to register for a new account. This time you’ll need the Caesars Ohio promo code FANNATION1BET to secure first-bet insurance up to $1,500. In other words, if your first bet loses, there’s no worries

That’s because if it does, Caesars will refund you the amount you wagered as a bonus bet. It’s not often you won’t have to worry about the outcome of a bet, so this is truly one of the best sports betting promotions in Ohio. Don’t miss out and register here with Caesars Ohio promo code FANNATION1BET for your new account.

PointsBet Ohio sports betting promotion & bonus

The next of the best sports betting promotions for Ohio bettors comes from PointsBet Sportsbook. After you sign up, you’ll have a chance for up to $500 in second chance bets. That’s because PointsBet is providing insurance on your first fixed odds selection up to $100 for the first five days you’re a member.

There is no PointsBet Ohio promo code to get started and if any of your five selections lose up to $100, you’ll get a refund in second chance bets. This is a great way to test the waters and get your sports betting journey started in the Buckeye State, so make sure you click here to grab one of the most unique sports betting promotions in Ohio.

BetMGM Ohio sports betting promotion & bonus

BetMGM Sportsbook has another one of the insurance-based sports betting promotions for Ohio bettors. You can register here for a new account, and you’ll automatically enroll in first-bet insurance. They’ll be covering your first bet up to $1,000 and there’s no BetMGM Ohio promo code necessary.

As long as your first bet is at least $10, you’ll be credited with the amount you wagered in bonus bets if it ends up losing. No matter what team or even what sport you’re looking to bet on, you can use this link to sign up at BetMGM today to secure yet another one of the incredible sports betting promotions in Ohio.

Bet365 Ohio sports betting promotion & bonus

To put a bow on our list of the top sports betting promotions in Ohio is Bet365 Sportsbook. After you sign up to become a new member, you’ll experience a welcome promo much like the first two we covered. However, this time you only need to wager a single dollar to instantly win $200 in bonus credits.

As long as you deposit at least $10, you’re ready to rock and won’t even have to worry about the outcome of your $1 bet. There’s no Bet365 Ohio promo code required, so make sure to click here to secure yet another one of the easiest and most generous sports betting promotions for Ohio bettors.

Where is online sports betting legal?

As we stated from the start, Ohio is closing in on its one-month anniversary with legal online sports betting. With the Buckeye State now added to the mix, below is the full list of states with legal online sports betting:

AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV and WY

Getting started with the best sports betting promotions in Ohio

It couldn’t be a better time to be a sports fan in Ohio and it couldn’t be easier to get your sports betting journey starting. You can claim each of the sports betting promotions for Ohio bettors that we went through above by simply using our provided links. To make things as easy as possible, we’ve provided our outline with one last link for each of those sports betting promotions in Ohio:

If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.