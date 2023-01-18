Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Predictions, Picks & Odds for Wednesday, 1/18

The Denver Nuggets will be playing the second game of a back-to-back situation when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. Denver had won six in a row, eight of its last nine, 13 of its last 15 and 16 of its last 19 heading into its home date with the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. Even though Minnesota is one game under .500 for the season at 22-23, it is also playing well at the moment. The Timberwolves are 6-2 in their last eight contests.

Our experts have broken down the odds and have come up with their best Timberwolves vs. Nuggets predictions for Wednesday.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets NBA predictions for Wednesday

It is worth analyzing the two teams in depth in order to make the best possible Timberwolves vs. Nuggets predictions. At first glance Denver is the superior team, which is why it is favored on Wednesday night. Center Nikola Jokic is the two-time reigning NBA MVP and he has his squad atop the Western Conference standings at 30-13 as of Tuesday night (tied with the Memphis Grizzlies). Jokic is almost averaging a triple-double – 24.7 points, 10.9 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game – and he is currently favored to win a third consecutive MVP Award (+170 at DraftKings Sportsbook; Luka Doncic is second at +250).

The Timberwolves, however, cannot be discounted. Karl-Anthony Towns is sidelined by a calf injury, but they still can put plenty of firepower on the floor in the form of former No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards, D’Angelo Russell and Rudy Gobert. Edwards is averaging 23.9 ppg, 6.0 rpg and 4.4 apg. Gobert isn’t the only defensive force on Minnesota’s roster, as Edwards is also contributing 1.7 steals per contest and both Russell and Jaden McDaniels are averaging more than one.

So do the Timberwolves stand a chance? Now that the two teams have been thoroughly discussed, it is time to take note of our experts’ Timberwolves vs. Nuggets predictions.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets picks, including Timberwolves +8

Minnesota is a +8 underdog on Wednesday night. As the spread suggests, it is unlikely that the visitors win this game outright. However, our experts think they have a good chance to cover the spread with a loss by no more than seven points. That being said, it might be wise to tread lightly on this matchup until Gobert’s status is confirmed; he is currently listed as questionable because of a groin issue. Still, the Timberwolves should be able to be competitive either way. The only previous encounter between these two teams this season came on January 2, when Minnesota got the job done 124-111 in front of the home crowd. Edwards delivered 29 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in that outing.

Perhaps most important for the visitors’ cause is that the Nuggets are playing their second game in as many days. Denver has already played five back-to-backs this season and it is a modest 3-2 both straight up against the spread in those situations. That is respectable, but at the same time head coach Michael Malone’s club has won by more than five points only once in five tries on the second leg of a back-to-back. It should also be noted that Jamal Murray and Bones Hyland have been dealing with ankle injuries, so their statuses are uncertain.

All in all, our experts’ Timberwolves vs. Nuggets predictions are focusing on Minnesota to cover the +8 spread.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets odds for Wednesday, 1/18 provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

Denver is a -8 favorite on Wednesday night, making Minnesota a +8 underdog. Both sides are priced at -110. That means an $11 bet on the Nuggets is successful and returns $10 in profit if they win by at least nine points. An $11 wager on the Timberwolves gets you $10 of winnings if they either win outright or lose by no more than seven points. If Denver prevails by exactly eight points, all bets are pushed and the stakes are returned.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.