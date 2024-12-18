All Roads Head To India For The World Boxing Cup Final In November Next year
By Isaac Nyamungu
On Tuesday December 17th, The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) announced that the country has been awarded the hosting rights for the prestigious World Boxing Cup Final as well as the World Boxing Congress, both planned for November 2025. This landmark accomplishment mirrors India’s rising eminence in the world boxing space and further strengthens its ability to host world-class sporting activities.
This landmark announcement puts India in the global stage and further cements its support for the breakaway World Boxing (WB) organisation. This major sporting event will be held under the aegis of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).
The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) will also organise the third World Boxing Congress, featuring elections for the Presidency and Executive Board.
This function epitomizes the first international competition hosted by the BFI since it officially aligned with the World Boxing federation earlier in the year. The BFI’s previous international episode was the International Boxing Association (IBA) Women's World Boxing Championship in 2023.
Concurrently, the World Boxing Congress 2025 in New Delhi intends to offer platform for who is who in the boxing industry. It will host stakeholders, officials, and dignitaries from the international boxing community.
The third World Boxing Congress will further the ideals of the boxing sport. It will serve as a podium to discuss critical developments, strategies, alongside the future roadmap for the sport.
“It is a proud moment for India to be recognised by World Boxing for hosting such prestigious events. This opportunity not only highlights India's organisational excellence but also underscores our unwavering commitment to ensuring boxing remains an integral part of the Olympic movement,” said BFI President Ajay Singh.
“We are honoured to contribute to the sport's legacy and look forward to welcoming the global boxing community to India in 2025,” he continued.
The particular dates for the event will be confirmed in January, but it will be part of a wider series of World Boxing Cup competitions, with the first of 2025 being conducted in Brazil in March, followed by events in Germany, Kazakhstan, and India.
“After the huge success of our first World Boxing Cup series in 2024, it is fantastic that we have four strong bids to host the competition in 2025. I would like to thank the National Federations of Brazil, Germany, Kazakhstan, and India for their ongoing support and commitment,” said World Boxing President Boris van der Vorst.
He further protracted his appreciation to the Boxing Federation of India for its steadfast backing, indicating their efforts in bidding to host both the World Boxing Cup as well as the Congress in New Delhi.
Moreover, World Boxing, a breakaway international federation constituted in April 2023 after the IBA lost its glory, targets to achieve consent from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).