Artur Beterbiev Names His One Condition To Fight Oleksandr Usyk
Artur Beterbiev and Oleksandr Usyk are currently the two best boxers in the world. Usyk became the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four belt era when he defeated Tyson Fury in May 2024.
Beterbiev followed suit with his win against Dmitry Bivol back in October. The Russian boxer is one of the scariest knockout artists in the sport today with 20 of his 21 wins coming via knockout.
Beterbiev, however, doesn't intend to fight against Usyk, claiming the Ukrainian is too big and strong for him. Not to mention, Usyk is one of the most skillful boxers to ever live.
Beterbiev further claimed that he'd only fight Usyk if the latter came down to light-heavyweight. He even dismissed a potential cruiserweight clash. Usyk previously fought at cruiserweight and was the undisputed champion of the division.
In a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, Beterbiev said:
No, he’s too strong for me. You know, he’s like heavyweight; you know he’s too strong. When he comes back down, yeah, if he comes back to light heavyweight, no problem.- Artur Beterbiev
Both Usyk and Beterbiev have flawless professional records. Beterbiev, however, recognizes that the skill gap is too much for his power to make up.
Beterbiev is set to face Dmitry Bivol in a rematch on February 22. Their first fight was a razor thin contest and many believe the decision could have gone the other way. The two Russian pugilists will once again lock horns for light heavyweight supremacy.
Usyk, on the other hand, beat Tyson Fury in December. Any news regarding his next fight is yet to come.
The Latest Boxing News
Oleksandr Usyk Sends Classy Message to Tyson Fury After Winning Ring Magazine Award
2024 Ring Awards Results: Aleksandr Usyk Takes Home 3 Awards In Star-Studded Event
Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren React to Tyson Fury’s Retirement
Fans Brutally Roast Jake Paul After Strange Soccer Tournament Appearance