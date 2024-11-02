Barrios vs. Ramos: Welterweight Showdown on the Undercard of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson
By Moses Ochieng
On November 15, Mario Barrios, of San Antonio, is scheduled to defend his WBC welterweight title at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, against the Phoenix, Arizona native Abel Ramos. On the preliminary card of Most Valuable Promotions' major event, which features Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson as the main attraction, the two Mexican fighters will compete for welterweight dominance in a 12-round world title bout.
Ahead of the fight, Barrios, who is 29-2 (18 KOs), feels confident in his abilities. During a media workout in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Barrios stated, "I’m a proud San Antonio native, and every time I fight here, I feel that extra support and energy from the crowd. Texas has some of the best boxing fans in the world, and it’s an honor to be defending my title in front of them."
The 29-year-old Barrios, a former 140-pound titleholder, started his career with an impressive 26-0 record before consecutive losses to Gervonta "Tank" Davis and, in his welterweight debut, to Keith Thurman. Following these setbacks, Barrios (29-2, 18 KOs) rebounded with three straight wins. Last September, he claimed the interim 147-pound title by securing a unanimous decision victory over Yordenis Ugas.
Barrios defended the interim title against Fabian Maidana in May and was later promoted to full champion when the World Boxing Council designated undisputed champion Terence Crawford as "champion in recess." Barrios’ upcoming fight will be his first defence of the full championship.
"Defending my world title is a huge honor, and I know Abel Ramos is a tough opponent who always comes to fight. He’s experienced and dangerous, so I’m expecting a hard-fought battle. But I’m ready to show why I’m the champion and why this belt is staying with me. Training camp has been intense but great. We’ve been putting in a lot of hard work in Las Vegas, focusing on every detail to make sure I’m ready for anything Ramos brings. I feel strong, sharp, and more motivated than ever to put on a great performance,” Barrios added.
Ramos, 33, suffered a loss to Yordenis Ugas in September 2020, but bounced back eight months later with a sixth-round victory over Omar Figueroa Jr. He then faced two setbacks in his following fights, losing to both Luke Santamaria and Cody Crowley. This past April, however, Ramos claimed a fifth-round stoppage win over Juan Ramon Guzman. The victory over Guzman secured Ramos a shot at Barrios’ title, though the champion insists he isn’t prepared to let go of his belt.
"Fans can expect me to leave it all in the ring. I’ve been training to make a statement, and I’m going to give everything I have to keep this belt. Whether you’re watching live in AT&T Stadium or streaming on Netflix, you’re going to see an exciting fight and a champion determined to come out on top," Barrios further expressed.