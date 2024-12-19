Ben Whittaker: Rising Boxing Star And Social Media Sensation
Ben Whittaker has quickly established himself as one of the most talked-about and polarizing figures in modern boxing. Known for his flamboyant style both in and out of the ring, Whittaker’s skyrocketed from 200,000 to over 3 million followers, cementing his place as a major attraction in the sport. His most recent performance, on the undercard of Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol ended in a bizarre and controversial draw which divided fans. Despite the setback, he remains a fan favourite thanks to his charisma and electric fighting style.
Calling himself Ben ‘The Surgeon’ Whittaker on his social media accounts, Whittaker hosts a show on Sky Sports, where he shares his insights and experiences in the world of boxing along with behind-the-scenes content and interviews with other fighters. Within 24 hours of posting his first video in February this year, Whittaker gained over 100,000 Instagram followers. By March, his followers had leap frogged to 1 million, and have since surpassed the 3 million mark. Outside of his February win, which was just his sixth professional fight, the famous clip garnered an impressive 2.7 million likes and 58 million views on Instagram.
“I am in my own league,” said a post on his Instagram page after his fight on February 3, 2024, at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Ben Whittaker faced Khalid Graidia in a light-heavyweight bout, showcasing his quick reactions and entertaining antics, which included dancing during exchanges. He secured a fifth-round TKO victory, further establishing himself as a rising star in boxing and impressing fans.
The English professional boxer and former Olympic silver medallist competes in the light-heavyweight division. He currently holds the IBF International light-heavyweight title. As an amateur, he won a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In his professional career, Whittaker has a perfect record of 8 wins, 0 losses, and 1 draw, with 5 of his victories coming by knockout. Some of his notable fights include wins over Jordan Grant, Leon Willings, and Khalid Graidia.
His last match was on October 12, 2024, against Liam Cameron in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The bout concluded in a controversial draw by technical decision (TD) after both Whittaker and his opponent fell from the ring. Whittaker was led from the ring in a wheelchair after the fall over the top rope with Cameron landing on top of him in the fifth round.
Whittaker has teamed up with notable brands such as Adidas Originals, Diesel, and Hublot. His dynamic style and charismatic personality have made him a sought-after figure for endorsements. Outside the ring, 27-year-old Ben Whittaker also pursues a music career under the name Benzo. His song ‘How Many Times’ released 10 months ago has so far garnered 126k views.
"You can't buy style, it is something you are born with. In every part of life there is always opinions, there is always going to be people who say things about you. But I use that as fuel, to push myself harder, to make myself shine,” Whittaker said in a video released by Adidas on Instagram after he was named as the face of its Originals range.
Ben Whittaker has yet to confirm his next fight, but a return to the ring is likely in early-to-mid 2025. There is talk of a rematch with Cameron as his potential next bout.
He asserts that he is a couple of steps ahead, walking on his own lane!