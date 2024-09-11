Berlanga Predicts Sixth-Round Knockout In Historic Clash With Canelo Alvarez
By Moses Ochieng
During Tuesday's ceremonial "grand arrivals" at the MGM Grand, Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs), took the stage and vowed to deliver an explosive performance in his title fight against unified super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez on Saturday night, September 14th, in celebration of Mexican Independence Day.
“This is war. It’s Puerto Rico vs. Mexico. It’s something for the history books. As far as Canelo, we always have respect him for his accolades in the sport of boxing. It’s a fight on September 14th. We’ve got a big fight this weekend. He’s going in to hurt me, and I’ve got to go in and hurt him. I’m going to knock him out in the sixth round. He told me eight rounds. I got him six. Shout out to the haters. I love y’all. Y’all push me for greatness, man,” said Berlanga in media reports.
The 27-year-old Berlanga confidently predicted a sixth-round knockout of Canelo Alvarez (61-2-2, 39 KOs), vowing to make "history" by dethroning the three-belt super middleweight champion at the T-Mobile Arena. He stated that he’s been preparing for this moment for 20 years and is ready to seize the opportunity by defeating Alvarez in what he calls the "Puerto Rico vs. Mexico war," set to air live on DAZN PPV.
“I’m ready. I’ve been in this game for 20 years. We’re about to make history. There’s something special that is going to happen this weekend,” expressed Edgar Berlanga.
“Listen, he’s going to put me to that level, and all my life, I’ve been there. When it’s time to shine, and it’s my moment, I always come through. This weekend, Saturday is going to be history,” added Berlanga.
Berlanga previously sparked some curiosity by claiming that his boxing IQ would be the key to victory. Was he implying that his ring intelligence surpasses Alvarez's? Realistically, Berlanga's best chance of winning seems to be securing a knockout. Although he has power, it may not be as formidable as his early career run suggested but he is undeniably entering the fight as the bigger man.