Bivol Reflects On Canelo's Defeat, Considers Crawford's Prospects
By Mohamed Bahaa
With only few defeats for the Mexican champion Canelo Alvarez in the remarkable 65-fight career, Dmitry Bivol is one of the few fighters who have managed to defeat him. Legendary Floyd Mayweather was the first to do this, but Bivol's victory came more recently in 2022 when he outclassed Canelo over 12 rounds using precise boxing techniques, excellent footwork, and a powerful jab. This triumph let Bivol keep his WBA light-heavyweight title. Set to happen in Saudi Arabia this October, his next challenge is an undisputed fight against Artur Beterbiev.
Bivol was asked to offer his opinions on a much-discussed possible battle between extremely talented fighter Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford, regarded as one of the finest in the sport today. “I remember when I came to the boxing gym one of the first lessons I learnt was you should respect weight classes. But Terence is one of my favourite active fighters. He has good skills, very good skills, maybe he could show us something. He knows already what to do, his coach knows, they will find a solution how to do it.” Bivol said.
Directly asked whether he thought Crawford might beat Canelo, Bivol said, "I can imagine it." This demonstrates how much Bivol values Crawford's abilities despite having to challenge with a naturally larger opponent.
Bivol also said that Crawford's ring intelligence could provide him an advantage over Canelo “I could tell you that Crawford is one of the best fighters in the world right now. I see him with more boxing IQ.”
Crawford remains focused on a future clash with Canelo, undeterred by other possible potential like Vergil Ortiz and Jaron "Boots' Ennis. Fans are still fascinated by the possibility of such a bout, especially considering Bivol's observations heightening the excitement.
Bivol's opinion gives a layer of mystery to a possible Crawford vs. Canelo fight as the boxing world buzzes with speculation. Although Crawford is a strong candidate with his unquestionable ability and outstanding ring IQ, the difficulty of rising in weight to battle with a seasoned champion like Canelo cannot be emphasized. Should the battle occur, it promises to be a fascinating collision of styles where success will depend mostly on strategy, accuracy, and flexibility. Any advancements are much awaited by fans since a battle between these two top fighters might change the scene of the sport.