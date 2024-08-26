Bob Arum Changes His Viewpoint Regarding Prime Mayweather Vs. Crawford Showdown
By Mohamed Bahaa
Having over seven decades of expertise, Bob Arum is a legendary boxer who has guided the careers of countless iconic boxers. Arum, the head of Top Rank, has been at the forefront of promoting some of the most well-known athletes in the sport, including Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, Roberto Duran, and Manny Pacquiao, among others.
Arum worked with Floyd Mayweather, generally considered as one of the best boxers of all time, among other fighters. Dominating the sport for years, Mayweather, was recognized for a perfect record of 50 wins in 50 fights and 15 world titles across five weight classes.
Arum also had a big influence on Terence Crawford's career, a two-time undisputed champion. Arum leaned toward Mayweather as the likely winner when first asked about a hypothetical contest between Mayweather and Crawford.
“It’s hard to pick against Mayweather, really hard to pick against Mayweather, but again Crawford does have the talent to be very competitive against him, but we’ll never know,” Arum originally stated.
But Arum has since changed his mind after seeing Crawford's brilliant performance against Errol Spence Jr. last year. He now believes Crawford would emerge as the winner in a prime versus prime showdown.
“Crawford [would beat Mayweather]. Crawford fighting, a guy his size, is unique because one thing that he has that other fighters don’t have is that he’s totally ambidextrous. So when he shifts from orthodox to southpaw he’s equally effective either way,” Arum clarified.
While Mayweather keeps showing up in exhibition events, Crawford stays active in the sport and is currently looking forward to fighting former opponent and super-middleweight champion Saul "Canelo' Alvarez."
Arum notes in this updated forecast Crawford's special skills, especially his ambidexterity, which could provide him the advantage over Mayweather in a head-to-head fight. This shift of viewpoint emphasizes Crawford's exceptional talent as well as the impact of his most recent performances.