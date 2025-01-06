Boxing Promoter Don King Facing $3 Billion Fraud And Defamation Lawsuit
Don King is the subject of a massive fraud and defamation lawsuit that's seeking $3 million in damages.
Perhaps the most legendary and controversial promoter of all time, King was best known for his personality, hairstyle, and for putting on some of the biggest fights in professional boxing history.
King played a pivotal role in organizing the iconic Rumble In The Jungle bout that featured Muhammad Ali against George Foreman, the Thrilla In Manila that featured Ali vs Joe Frazier, and many of Mike Tyson's most notable fights, including his fight against Trevor Berbick in 1986 which made him the youngest heavyweight champion in history at just 20 years old.
Now, King is being sued in a civil suit over a failed attempt to resurrect Rumble in the Jungle 2. The suit, filed in the Southern District of New York, was brought by BYD Sports and its CEO, Cecil Miller, and is alleging fraud, defamation, breach of contract and more. You can follow the proceedings here.
In summary, the suit is alleging that Don King Productions' actions purposefully thwarted a 50th anniversary event, Rumble in the Jungle 2, from happening in its final stages of planning. King had sent a cease-and-desist letter, saying:
My clients have received information that you are falsly representing to the Nigerian Government and others that DK/DKP has authorized you to stage an event know as "Rumble In The Jungle 50th Anniversary/The Freedom Belt (RJ50/Freedom Belt)", this, as you well know, is not true. DK/DKP does not and has not granted you permission to solicit, discuss, negotiate or arrange this Event or any event under the guide of being affiliated with DK or DKP.- The Lewis Law Firm, Inc.
Miller's attorney commented on the matter, telling Fortune:
It’s confounding when you look at how many people were working on this... This is just a sad day for the sport... We are now in 2025 and there will never be a chance to do a 50th anniversary of a fight between Foreman and Ali—and to do it in Africa.- Attorney Anthony J.M. Jones
