Boxing Tonight [3/22/25]: Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Fundora vs Booker, Kambosos Jr vs Wyllie & More

Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.

Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker (WBC and WBO junior middleweight titles)

Elijah Garcia vs. Terrell Gausha;

Jesus Alejandro Ramos Jr. vs. Guido Emmanuel Schramm

Freudis Rojas vs. Maurice Lee

Alberto Mora Garcia vs. Viktor Slavinskyi

Quincey Williams vs. TBA

Joseph Brown vs. Ezequiel Duran

Justin Cardona vs. TBA

Jursly Vargas vs. Uhlices Avelino-Reyes

Alexis De la Cerda Landin vs. Sharone Carter

Brayan Gonzalez vs. TBA

Robert Guerrero vs. Sean Armas

Time: 8 p.m. EST

Watch: Amazon Prime Video

How To Watch Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & More

George Kambosos Jr. vs Jake Wyllie

Skye Nicolson vs Tiara Brown (WBC women's featherweight title)

Cherneka Johnson vs Nina Hughes (WBA women's bantamweight title)

Teremoana Teremoana vs. James Singh

Chernkea Johnson vs. Nina Hughes

Imam Khataev vs. Durval Elias Palacio

Time: 4 a.m. EST

Watch: DAZN

How to Watch George Kambosos Jr vs Jake Wyllie: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & More

Lester Martinez vs Joeshon James

Vladimir Hernandez vs Isaias Lucero

Jasmine Artiga vs Regina Chavez

Time: 6:30 p.m. EST

Watch: ProBox TV

Maliek Montgomery vs Jeremey Hill

Time: 8 p.m. EST

Watch: DAZN

Junior Younan vs Abel Mina

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Watch: StarBoxing.tv

Published
