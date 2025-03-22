Boxing Tonight [3/22/25]: Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Fundora vs Booker, Kambosos Jr vs Wyllie & More
Every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.
Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker (WBC and WBO junior middleweight titles)
Elijah Garcia vs. Terrell Gausha;
Jesus Alejandro Ramos Jr. vs. Guido Emmanuel Schramm
Freudis Rojas vs. Maurice Lee
Alberto Mora Garcia vs. Viktor Slavinskyi
Quincey Williams vs. TBA
Joseph Brown vs. Ezequiel Duran
Justin Cardona vs. TBA
Jursly Vargas vs. Uhlices Avelino-Reyes
Alexis De la Cerda Landin vs. Sharone Carter
Brayan Gonzalez vs. TBA
Robert Guerrero vs. Sean Armas
Time: 8 p.m. EST
Watch: Amazon Prime Video
How To Watch Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & More
George Kambosos Jr. vs Jake Wyllie
Skye Nicolson vs Tiara Brown (WBC women's featherweight title)
Cherneka Johnson vs Nina Hughes (WBA women's bantamweight title)
Teremoana Teremoana vs. James Singh
Imam Khataev vs. Durval Elias Palacio
Time: 4 a.m. EST
Watch: DAZN
How to Watch George Kambosos Jr vs Jake Wyllie: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & More
Lester Martinez vs Joeshon James
Vladimir Hernandez vs Isaias Lucero
Jasmine Artiga vs Regina Chavez
Time: 6:30 p.m. EST
Watch: ProBox TV
Maliek Montgomery vs Jeremey Hill
Time: 8 p.m. EST
Watch: DAZN
Junior Younan vs Abel Mina
Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
Watch: StarBoxing.tv
