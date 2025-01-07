Did Logan Paul Just Squash Conor McGregor Boxing Fight Rumors?
When MMA legend Conor McGregor raised eyebrows by teasing a return to fighting through a potential exhibition boxing match, it sparked considerable buzz.
His potential opponent in Logan Paul. The $250 million payday. The supposed ties to the rich and powerful Ambani family and how the exhibition would promote the sport in India. It had all the makings of a big event, although it lacked any confirmation from the Ambani family or Logan Paul.
Now, however, regardless of whether talks were held or anything agreed upon up until this point, Logan Paul may have finally put the rumors to rest.
Last night on WWE's Raw on Netflix premiere, Paul claimed in a pre-taped video package that he's ready to commit full time to the company, and will no longer be treating WWE as a side hustle. With that said, it doesn't seem likely he'll be getting in the ring to box McGregor any time soon.
And now I'm dedicating my life to this. No more side hustle. No more bull****. One hundred percent WWE Superstar. This is the beginning of the era of Logan Paul.- Logan Paul
Paul was announced as the newest member of WWE's Raw brand by GM Adam Pearce back in mid-December at the Netflix kickoff event at WWE HQ.
At the event, Paul hailed himself as WWE's best talent. "Here's a message to the entire WWE roster. If you have something that I want, I'm gonna take it from you... I'm not here to take part, I'm here to take over."
The Latest Boxing News
Conor McGregor Takes To Instagram To Declare Consent Of His Fight With Logan Paul In India
Boxing Promoter Don King Facing $3 Billion Fraud And Defamation Lawsuit
Mike Tyson Vs. Jake Paul: ‘Iron Mike’s’ Reputation Hit A Snag After Losing To Jake Paul