Dubois Deserves Fighter Of The Year Honors
With his dramatic knockout of former champion Anthony Joshua, Dubois has cemented his status as the IBF heavyweight champion. More than that Dubois’s knockout of one of the most famous fighters of the last decade is an upset which should earn him "Fighter of the Year" honors from various award bodies.
“Definitely the most improved fighter of 2024, the best comeback, & undoubtedly will be Fighter of the Year is #DanielDubois. Can't see anyone having a better 2024. Absolute no brainer,” said boxing personality Rick Glaser in a social media post.
That’s a tough statement to disagree with. Dubois win over Joshua and his stoppage of Filip Hrgović is probably a solid a resume as any fighter this year.
While the boxing community may have believed too much in AJ’s comeback. Witness the fact that AJXNG clothing line still is selling sweatshirts for the AJ vs. Dubois fight more than a week after Joshua's loss. Many more were asleep on Daniel Dubois’s rapid rise and his own comeback.
“I’ve been telling you for years,” said promoter Frank Warren in the aftermath of the fight.
That’s a tough statement to disagree with. Dubois win over Joshua and his stoppage of Filip Hrgović is probably a solid a resume as any fighter this year.
I first saw Dubois in the ring in what would be his last fight at the iconic York Hall, London in 2018. He made short work of his opponent and the way he did so caught my eye. I soon tipped him as a future champion and it was hard to see a stellar career in front of him. Then came the Joe Joyce loss and other struggles in and out of the ring.
In his recent fights, Dubois has shown an belief in himself that allows him to march forward when the chips are down and the crowd is hostile. In late 2023 he upset Jarrell Miller in Saudi Arabia. He later lost a controversial fight to Aleksander (Oleksander) Usyk. In the first of those fights, Dubois dropped Usyk with a punch labeled below the belt before being stopped later in that same fight.
Dubois his quick KO of Joshua means Dubois has earned a rematch with Usyk (if Usyk continues his ring after his scheduled rematch with Tyson Fury this December). However, Usyk will not fight with the wild abandon that Anthony Joshua showed in the fight with Dubois.
At just 26, Dubois has both the time and potential to continue refining his craft, particularly his footwork and defense. As he awaits a possible rematch with Usyk, Dubois's accomplishments this year make him a leading contender for Fighter of the Year honors—a recognition well-deserved for his remarkable performances in the ring.