Michel Rivera Calls Out Devon Haney, Teofimo Lopez
The fighter known as "La Zarza Ali," Michel Rivera (25-1, 14 KOs), has thrown down a challenge to Devin Haney (30-0, 15 KOs).
“You’re looking for an opponent? You know where it says danger—I’m always available to destroy you. Make this happen; call my promoter.”
Rivera is well-known for his homage to Muhammad Ali, often sporting "Ali" on his trunks and a haircut reminiscent of the boxing legend. Like his idol, Rivera refuses to let a single loss define his career. His defeat against Frank Martin (18-1, 12 KOs)—a bout that likely cost him a lucrative matchup with Gervonta Davis (29-0, 27 KOs)—saw him dropped once. Many fighters would have opted for an easier opponent next, but Rivera showed grit by facing 140-pound world champion Sergey Lipinets (18-2-1, 13 KOs) in his very next fight and emerged victorious.
Now under the guidance of Dmitry Salita from Salita Promotions, Rivera is revitalizing his career. His most recent win came against Hugo Roldan (21-1-1, 7 KOs) on July 27, 2024. Though he has no upcoming fight dates, his ambition for a bout with Devin Haney remains undeterred.
More likely, however, Haney will sit out the rest of the year and focus on securing a high-profile rematch with Ryan Garcia (23-1, 19 KOs), given the intense rivalry between the two fighters. Although this is the more financially rewarding path, Haney might consider staying active to maintain momentum while Garcia serves his suspension from the sport.
A fight with Teofimo Lopez seems more likely in the near future. Another test could be against Regis Prograis. Though Prograis is mulling retirement from the sport of boxing following his loss to Jack Catterall.
At just 26, with impressive skills and resilience, Rivera's career is bound to include some major fights in the future.