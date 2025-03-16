Undefeated Champion Promises To Hand ‘Nervous Day’ To Canelo Alvarez In Fiery Callout
Canelo Alvarez has been atop the boxing world for a while. The Mexican boasts an impressive 62-2-2 professional record with 39 career knockout wins.
He is set to take on William Scull on May 3 and plans to become the undisputed super middleweight champion again. He has also been in talks to take on Terence Crawford in a blockbuster showdown later this year.
Alvarez has now received another callout from an undefeated champion. Janibek Alimkhanuly, currently the IBF middleweight champion, has vowed to test Canelo's limits.
Janibek is 16-0-0 with 11 career knockout wins. He has claimed that he won't be fighting Canelo for a payday, rather to give the Mexican a hard time inside the ring. Janibek wrote on X (formerly Twitter):
If he is ready, he is and you know that I am ready! And you all know what will happen! This is not going to be a payday. This is going to be a hot day, a nervous day, and a stress day for Canelo!
In a recent interview, Janibek further added that Canelo has nothing special to offer against him and questioned Alvarez's activity, saying:
I am 100% ready to be his opponent, and this will be easy for me. We see nothing special, nothing extraordinary. He’s not as active like in the past… He does not have the ability anymore to jump on everybody like before.
Janibek has a fight scheduled for April 5. He will take on Anauel Ngamissengue with the IBF and WBO middleweight titles on the line at the Barys Arena in Astana, Kazakhstan.
