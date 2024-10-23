Which Boxing Insiders Had Bieterviev Beating Bivol?
While many in the United States scored it for Bivol, in the United Kingdom, opinion was more divided, with legendary fight reporter Gareth A. Davies of The Telegraph scoring it 116-112 for Beterbiev
The famed Boxing trainer and podcast Teddy Atlas scored the fight 115-113 Beterbiev. He was not alone, with an important but a minority of media voices joining him. The two hosts of the 3 Knockdown Rule, boxing writer Steve Kim and actor cum boxing commentator Mario Lopez both scored it by a similar 115-113 margin for Beterbiev.
Over at USA Today, Josh Peter and Mike Brehm scored the historic fight 115-113 Beterbiev in an official write-up from the media outlet. In Spanish-language media Auténtico Boxing also scored it 115-113 but asked X users to offer their own scores, with none responding in the thread. Seconds Out, a boxing media outlet, scored the historic fight 115-113 Beterbiev. As did this author.
Adam Azim, the UK’s hottest boxing prospect, scored the fight for Bieterbiev and spoke for many when he described the fight this way on social media.
“Close fight, but Beterbiev's aggression and volume won him the fight. Beterbiev pushed the pace, blocked so much & did more damage. Also, he won the championship rounds and finished stronger. Wouldn’t mind seeing this again.”
Adam Azim secured an impressive victory this weekend over the United Kingdom’s Ohara Davies. Azim won the fight via an eighth-round knockout at the Copper Box Arena in London on October 19, 2024.