Zepeda Stops Cabrera in Three
By Gabriel Avila
The WBA Continental Americas Lightweight champion and number one contender William “El Camaron” Zepeda (31-0,27 KOs) made quick work of Giovanni Cabrera (22-2,7 KOs) stopping him inside of three rounds of their main event clash live from the Toyota Center in Ontario, California on Saturday night.
The bout presented by Golden Boy Promotions and streamed live on DAZN was scheduled for twelve though it seemed no one informed Zepeda, who ended things quickly before the end of the third after establishing his range and building a rhythm in the first two rounds, with a crippling sequence of body shots that brought the awkward stylist Cabrera to a knee for the full ten count.
Cabrera got off to a decent start early on winning the opening round with his awkward style and lateral movement, he actively pumped his jab constantly at Zepeda in an effort to keep his opponent guessing on the outside, then unloaded with counters and power punches from awkward angles.
Zepeda remained undeterred in his approach in the second though as he began cutting the space between and through the low guard of Cabrera and connecting with his own jab.
As Zepeda closed the distance and got up close in the chest of Cabrera he punched his way through Cabrera’s clinches to create space then gradually increased his volume and began to land at will snapping Cabrera’s head back and slowly breaking him down to the body.
Zepeda really began to cut loose in the third perhaps sensing Cabrera was wilting, he increased his output and stepped inside, now comfortable up close he pressured and swarmed Cabrera with right hands, uppercuts, and left hooks to the head and body.
As Zepeda unloaded and battered Cabrera around the ring the final sequence came officially with one minute and fourteen seconds remaining in the round after Zepeda unloaded a punishing left right combination to both sides of Cabrera’s body that brought him to a knee with two quick hooks to the face on the way down. Cabrera took the full count on his knee and rose just at the count of ten but the referee had seen enough and put an end to the fight giving Zepeda his twenty-seventh knockout in thirty-one bouts.
Zepeda who is ranked number one by all four major sanctioning bodies proved his class against yet another solid contender and has definitely made a case again for a well-deserved shot at any of the belts but specifically called out WBO Lightweight Denis Berinchyk in his post-fight interviews.