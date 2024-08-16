Business Savvy Floyd Mayweather Building Family Legacy
Floyd Mayweather Jr. is a legendary professional boxer who retired with an undefeated record of 50-0. Known for his exceptional defensive skills, speed, and counterpunching ability, he dominated the sport for over two decades. The retired world champion began competing in exhibition bouts with the most recent one being in 2023.
He is notably is one of the world’s wealthiest athletes, boasting over $450 million worth in fortune. His immense wealth is a testament to both his boxing prowess and shrewd business acumen. Mayweather's financial empire extends far beyond the ring, thanks to lucrative endorsements and astute investments.
Mayweather's extraordinary wealth is largely attributed to his skill in negotiating lucrative boxing contracts. His mega-fights, particularly the ones against Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor, generated unprecedented earnings, with reported paydays of $300 million and $350 million respectively.
Mayweather recently said in media reports, “I believe in creating generational wealth. Actually, what I own right now is nine skyscrapers. And I’m building my tenth skyscraper right now.” One them reportedly includes the 93-story skyscraper in the heart of Manhattan.
He revealed that his first investment was in commercial real estate, specifically large skyscrapers. He's built a substantial real estate portfolio featuring lavish homes in prime locations. His primary residence since 2018 is a sprawling 22,000-square-foot Las Vegas mansion he purchased for $10 million. Prior to that, he owned another opulent Vegas estate, spanning 13,000 square feet, which he bought for $9.5 million.
Mayweather also owns and operates Mayweather Promotions, a successful boxing promotional company. Additionally, he's the founder of TMT, a thriving apparel brand. His lavish lifestyle is synonymous with opulence. His extravagant tastes are evident in his vast collection of luxury cars, private jets, and an impressive array of high-end jewelry.
Many have criticized Floyd Mayweather's decision to fight YouTubers instead of top-tier boxers. However, Mayweather is a shrewd businessman who understands the importance of staying relevant across different platforms. By facing a high-profile YouTuber like Logan Paul, he introduced his boxing legacy to a whole new generation of fans.
Mayweather's boxing legacy extends beyond his own career. Gervonta Davis is a prime example of Mayweather's ability to manage and develop a fighter's career. Their relationship however soured after Davis left Mayweather Promotions in 2022.