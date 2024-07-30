Canadian Boxer Lennox Lewis Reflects on Pivotal Moment Before World Titles
By Mohamed Bahaa
Lennox Lewis, often hailed as one of the greatest heavyweights to grace the boxing ring, has provided countless memorable moments for fans throughout his illustrious career. Known as the 'pugilist specialist,' Lewis's exceptional jab and knockout power solidified his legacy in the sport. Although he retired in 2003, his influence remains significant, especially after holding the title of the last undisputed heavyweight champion until Oleksandr Usyk claimed it 25 years later.
Lewis recalled the most significant moment of his career. Surprisingly, he didn't choose any of his professional triumphs but instead reminisced about his time as an amateur, specifically his performance at the 1988 Olympics in the super-heavyweight division.
After earning a bronze medal at the 1984 Olympics, Lewis had the chance to turn professional but opted to continue as an amateur for another four years. This decision ultimately led to his crowning achievement—winning the gold medal.
“There are so many different moments but if I had to pick one I would say the Olympics, the ’88 Olympics. I went to the ’84 Olympics where I lost to Tyrell Briggs in the quarter-final and got a bronze medal. But the ’88 Olympics I decided I was still young, I still had a lot of time, I was still going to school. Let me go for the ’88 Olympics where I will be a lot better, I will have a lot more experience and let me win a Gold Medal for Canada,” Lewis shared.
Following his amateur success, Lewis transitioned to the professional ranks in 1989. Over the next 14 years, he fought 44 times, suffering only two losses, both of which he avenged. His professional career saw him claim 31 victories by knockout and one draw. Among his most notable wins were bouts against legends like Mike Tyson, Vitali Klitschko, Evander Holyfield, and Frank Bruno.
Lennox Lewis's journey from an Olympic hopeful to a dominant force in professional boxing highlights his dedication and strategic decisions that shaped his path to greatness. His reflection on the 1988 Olympics underscores the significance of perseverance and the impact of early career choices on achieving long-term success.