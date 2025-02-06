Cancellation Of Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Fight Sparks Jake Paul Theories
On February 2, Ring Magazine dropped the blockbuster news that a fight between pound-for-pound greats Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Terence Crawford was set to take place in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas at some point in September. This iconic fight was going to be the main event of a Riyadh Season show.
The boxing world has been buzzing about this announcement ever since it was made, with everyone from former opponents to promoters discussing who they think will have the upper hand and expressing excitement about these two titans going toe to toe.
However, all of this excitement came to a screeching halt on February 5, as Ring Magazine dropped a sudden press release that the Canelo vs. Crawford fight has now been canceled.
"A source has advised The Ring that the anticipated super middleweight showdown between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Terence Crawford is now canceled," the press release writes.
"Alvarez, 34, and Crawford, 37, were expected to meet on a September date at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
"Crawford, who holds the WBA's junior middleweight title, was planning to move up in weight by two divisions to challenge Canelo at the full super middleweight limit of 168-pounds."
Perhaps the most fascinating aspect of this is that recent rumors suggest Canelo might have an agreement in place to fight Jake Paul in May.
Therefore, some on social media are convinced that this fight cancellation is the byproduct of the bout agreement for Canelo vs. Paul.
"Oh my lord.. Jake Paul may actually be fighting Canelo," boxing commentator Wade Plemons wrote on X in response to this news.
Another fan added, "Please don't tell me Canelo is actually fighting Jake Paul 🤦🏻♂️".
"OH NO
"JAKE v CANELO CONFIRMED," wrote a third.
While obviously nothing is confirmed, this Canelo vs. Crawford cancelation certainly bodes well for the Jake Paul camp.
