Canelo Alvarez vs Jake Paul Fight Now Cancelled - Latest Update
The past few days in the boxing world have been some of the craziest in recent memory in terms of breaking news.
With each passing hour, it feels like there's some new update on who and when Saul "Canelo" Alvarez is going to be fighting next. On February 2, Ring Magazine revealed that there was an agreement in place for Canelo to fight against Terence Crawford in September 2025.
Soon after that, there were reports that Canelo was also planning to fight Jake Paul in May 2025, with some even saying that this fight was already a done deal.
But then things went south on several fronts. On February 5, Ring Magazine broke news that the aforementioned Canelo vs. Crawford fight would no longer be taking place.
The sentiment in the wake of this news was that Canelo's fight negotiations with Jake Paul is what caused this fight to ultimately go awry.
But that's not the final twist that has taken place. As of Thursday night/Friday morning, Ring Magazine has now revealed that the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jake Paul fight is also now cancelled.
Instead of fighting Jake Paul, Canelo reportedly has signed a four-fight deal with Turki Alalshikh (according to Alalshikh and ESPN's Mike Coppinger), and none of these fights will apparently have anything to do with Paul.
It sounds like this will be the end of the twists and turns (for now), as Canelo has put pen to paper and is now contractually obligated to do these four fights instead of facing Paul.
