Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford: Jaron Ennis Pinpoints Factor That Could Hurt ‘Bud’ in ‘50/50’ Fight
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford look set to square off in a blockbuster showdown on September 13. Both of them are two of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world at the moment and a showdown could turn out to be electric.
Crawford, though, will need to move up two weight classes to face Canelo. 'Bud' has spent the majority of his career at 147 lbs, but his last fight was at 154 lbs. Canelo, meanwhile, is at super middleweight (168 lbs).
Jaron Ennis has now shared his two cents on the high-profile showdown. 'Boots' reckons putting on the extra size might negatively impact Crawford's speed. However, he has claimed that it's a 50/50 contest.
Speaking to YSM Sports Media, Ennis said:
That’s a good fight. A 50/50 fight. I’m pretty sure it’s gonna be a little difficult. He's gonna have to put on an extra 14 pounds so he might be a little slower or who knows? He could be faster. I don’t know. We’ll see on fight night how he’ll look.- Jaron Ennis
Canelo Alvarez is 62-2-2 as a professional with 39 knockout wins under his belt. He is one of the most powerful punchers in boxing and his skills need no introduction.
Terence Crawford, meanwhile, is a master of the craft in his own right. He is 41-0-0 with 31 knockout wins. He beat Israil Madrimov in his last fight and taking on Canelo could very well be the biggest boxing event in 2025.
The Latest Boxing News:
Regis Prograis Names ‘Wild’ Next Fight For Ryan Garcia Amid Devin Haney Rematch Rumors
David Benavidez Explains Open Workout Incident With David Morrell
Legendary Boxing Commentator Jim Lampley Previews David Benavidez vs David Morrell