Christian Mbilli Eyes Canelo Alvarez As 2025 Showdowns Approaches
By Mohamed Bahaa
After a big triumph over former middleweight title contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko, Christian Mbilli's unbeaten streak was extended. Mbilli's performance on Saturday night showed room for development, particularly the eyes of seasoned boxing experts, but his victory has positioned him closer to a much-awaited fight against Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, maybe scheduled for 2025.
Mbilli (28-0, 23 KOs) squared battle against Derevyanchenko on an ESPN-televised event, achieving a victory that might open the path for another difficult fight against Jamie Munguia. Providing Munguia (43-1, 34 KOs) defeated Erik Bazinyan on September 20 in Glendale, Arizona. While Mbilli must first show himself against tough opponent, the road to a match with Alvarez is getting clearer.
Bob Arum, Mbilli's promoter, said, “It’s tough to compel Canelo to do anything, but we know Canelo will respond to a challenge,”
Former world champions who attentively watched Mbilli's performance in Quebec City, Timothy Bradley Jr. and Chris Algieri, weighed in on the French-Cameroonian fighter's future possibilities as Algieri expressed doubt, pointing out multiple technical errors in Mbilli's performance, especially against the 38-year-old Derevyanchenko, who was compromised by a fourth-round injury.
“Is he him, as far as, ‘Will he be Canelo’s next opponent?’ Yes. Is he him, as the kids say it? No," Algieri replied, stressing worries about Mbilli's stamina preservation and his vulnerability to body shots—even against older or injured opponents. He warned that a more seasoned champion like Munguia or Alvarez could take advantage of these shortcomings.
Algieri also highlighted particular problems with Mbilli's technique, including his tendency toward wide punches, leaning too much forward, and leaving himself exposed to uppercuts. “As far as him taking over the division, I don’t see it,” he said.
Although Bradley admitted these shortcomings, he nevertheless showed interest in watching Mbilli face Alvarez praising the young fighter's energy, force, and promise. Although he acknowledged that an Alvarez-Mbilli contest would be interesting, he even used some "reverse psychology" implying that Alvarez could avoid a fight with Mbilli.
" [Mbilli] will be tough on anybody," Bradley remarked. “You can put him in the ring against Canelo and he’ll be tough. He’s definitely dangerous. He has a high-revving motor. He has punching power. He can pressure Canelo.”.
But Bradley finally projected that Alvarez's better counterpunching and composure would bring him triumph—perhaps by a late stoppage. Still, he said Mbilli deserves a title shot, hinting that a clash with Alvarez might be on the horizon.