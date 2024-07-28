Claressa Shields Makes Boxing History with Dominant TKO Victory
By Mohamed Bahaa
In a dazzling display of skill and power, Claressa Shields solidified her position as one of the greatest boxers of all time by knocking out WBC heavyweight champion Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse in the second round on Saturday night. With this victory, Shields, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, claimed championship titles in her fourth and fifth weight divisions, making history once again.
Shields moved up two weight classes to fight at 175 pounds, capturing both the light heavyweight and heavyweight belts. Her previous championships were at 154, 160, and 168 pounds. This accomplishment places her alongside boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. as one of the few fighters to hold titles in both the middleweight and heavyweight divisions in over a century.
Reflecting on her remarkable journey, Shields proudly declared, “What I’ve been able to do in my career, from the amateur to the pros, I’m definitely top five. If you want to put me up there next to Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Serena Williams, Muhammad Ali—I’m definitely in that conversation.”
The fight began with Shields (15-0, 3 KOs) asserting her dominance immediately. She closed the first round with a series of aggressive combinations, leaving Lepage-Joanisse (22-3-1) on the defensive. In the second round, Shields wasted no time, delivering a barrage of punches that sent Lepage-Joanisse to the canvas at just 1:09 into the round, sealing her third and final knockdown of the match. Lepage-Joanisse struggled to mount any offense against Shields' relentless attack, making her title defense a short-lived affair.
Saturday's fight marked Shields’ return to the boxing ring after a 14-month hiatus, during which she successfully defended her undisputed middleweight title with a unanimous decision over Maricela Cornejo. During this period, she also ventured into mixed martial arts, achieving a 2-1 record, and made significant adjustments to her training regimen. She added 15 pounds before dropping five to weigh in just under the 175-pound limit, ensuring she maintained her speed and power.
“I was able to eat a lot of pho,” Shields humorously noted, adding, “Usually, I have to be careful with noodles in camp because of the carbs.” Her preparation included sparring with men, some weighing up to 190 pounds, and enhancing her strength and conditioning program to ensure she could compete against the formidable Lepage-Joanisse. Shields emphasized the importance of leg strength in her strategy: “Looking at Vanessa in her fights, she pushed girls back because her legs are very strong. We made sure I have the power in my legs to push her back and not get pushed back, and also really worked on the strength in my arms.”
Claressa Shields’ victory not only cements her legacy in the boxing world but also paves the way for future athletes to aspire to greatness. As Shields continues to break barriers and set new records, her journey inspires many, further establishing her status as a true icon in sports history.