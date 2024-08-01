Crawford's Ambitious Jump: Facing Canelo Alvarez In A New Weight Class
By Mohamed Bahaa
Former WBA light welterweight champion Rolando 'Rolly' Romero recently shared his skepticism about Terence Crawford's chances against Canelo Alvarez in a potential matchup at 168 pounds. According to Romero, Crawford, who currently boasts an undefeated record of 40-0 with 31 knockouts, is not equipped to handle the significant leap from 154 pounds to the 168-pound division.
The Challenge of Moving Up in Weight
Crawford would be facing a daunting opponent in Canelo Alvarez, the unified super middleweight champion with a record of 62-2-2 and 39 knockouts. Canelo is known for his exceptional power, size, and skill, making the prospect of Crawford defeating him seem unlikely. Romero highlights the difficulties Crawford might face, especially since the fighter has not yet competed in the 168-pound division.
For many boxing fans, a move to 168 without first testing the waters by facing a top contender in the division seems risky. This division, despite losing prominent figures like David Benavidez and David Morrell Jr., who have moved up to 175 pounds, still presents a significant challenge. The existing contenders, albeit perceived as less formidable, are still considered tough opponents for a 37-year-old Crawford, who may not naturally fit the weight class.
Motivations Beyond the Ring
The motivation for Crawford seems to extend beyond boxing accolades. The fight against Canelo is seen as a major payday that Crawford might not get elsewhere. Given his career trajectory, the fight might serve as a final opportunity to cash in before retirement. It is widely speculated that Crawford is nearing the end of his career, and the financial lure of fighting a star like Canelo could be a primary driving factor.
Crawford is aware that his longevity in the sport is limited. As he ages, the competition only becomes tougher, with younger fighters posing an increased threat. To secure the lucrative purses he desires, Crawford would need to continue facing high-level opponents, which becomes increasingly challenging given his current once-a-year fight schedule.
A Chance Opportunity
In a recent twist, Crawford secured a significant bout against WBA junior middleweight champion Ismail Madrimov on August 3rd at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. This fight, part of a Riyadh Season event, has been heavily promoted thanks to His Excellency Turki Al sheikh, who has invested significantly in bringing this matchup to life. Without this financial backing, it's unlikely that Crawford would have found a promoter willing to invest heavily in a fight against Madrimov, indicating the critical role that external factors play in Crawford's recent career decisions.