Dana White Reveals Who He’d Rather Fight Between Mike Tyson And Jon Jones
Mike Tyson and Jon Jones are two of the scariest combat athletes to walk down the face of the earth. In his prime, Tyson was a vicious monster, whose ruthless in-ring aggression remains unmatched to date.
'Bones' Jones, meanwhile, has always been a juggernaut inside the UFC octagon. His malice is on display whenever Jones fights and he is currently the UFC heavyweight champion.
UFC CEO Dana White was recently asked who he'd rather fight between Jones and Tyson, and White's response was an interesting one.
Speaking to talkSPORT, White said:
Jon Jones is still the best ever. (I’d choose peak) Jon Jones all day and I’m the biggest Mike Tyson fan of all time. Oh, who would I least (want to get in the ring with), I don’t want to get in the ring with any of them, I’m 55 years old. The answer is neither, I’m not getting in the ring with neither. In my prime when I was young, you don’t want to mess with either one of them. Jon Jones and Mike Tyson are two of the nastiest human beings ever.- Dana White
Mike Tyson remains the youngest heavyweight champion in the history of boxing amassing an impressive 44 knockout wins in his career.
Jones, meanwhile, is the youngest champion in UFC history. He has a professional record of 28-1 with his only defeat coming via disqualification. Other than that, he has been invincible as a fighter and despite being 37, Jones continues to be one of the best.
