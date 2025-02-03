Boxing

David Benavidez’s Promoter Explains Why Dmitry Bivol Is A Tougher Test Than Artur Beterbiev

David Benavidez's promoter thinks Dmitry Bivol is a tougher test than Artur Beterbiev.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

David Benavidez managed a unanimous decision win against David Morrell on Saturday, February 1. 'The Mexican Monster' is now eyeing a fight against the winner of Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2, set to take place on February 22.

Benavidez beat Morrell 115-111, 115-111, 118-108. Despite suffering a knockdown, the 28-year-old scored a dominant win and is looking for his shot at the undisputed title next.

Beterbiev and Bivol, meanwhile, fought last October with the former winning a controversial decision. Benavidez's promoter Sampson Lewkowicz thinks Bivol is the tougher test between the two Russian stalwarts.

Speaking to Boxing News, he said:

We [will] fight the winner [of Beterbiev vs Bivol 2]. I hope that the WBC will do the right thing after their fight and proclaim [Benavidez as] the mandatory [challenger]. Bivol has more technique [than Beterbiev]. He can really fight – and punch. Beterbiev comes forward and is always looking [to land] one punch, and he couldn’t [land] it against Bivol.

Sampson Lewkowicz

Further bringing in a Canelo angle, Lewkowicz said:

For the legacy of Benavidez, Bivol is the perfect [opponent] because he beat Canelo [Alvarez], and [Benavidez] wants to beat Bivol so that you understand why Canelo didn’t want to fight him.

Sampson Lewkowicz

David Benavidez, meanwhile, moved to 30-0-0 with his win against David Morrell. While it was an easy win on the scorecards for Benavidez, that wasn't always the case in the fight. Cuba's Morrell proved he belongs among the elites with an impressive display of grit and toughness.

Published
Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist and has covered Football, Boxing, MMA, and more for the past five years. He has worked for Sports Illustrated, Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and other publications. Apratim is currently pursuing an MSc. in Sport Marketing at Loughborough University London.