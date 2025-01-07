David Benavidez Gives Prediction For Potential Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Fight
David Benavidez has shared his opinion on a hypothetical Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford clash.
'Bud' moved up to the 154 lbs category for his last fight and beat Israil Madrimov via decision. He now holds the WBO Interim Super welterweight title as a result.
Crawford boasts an amazing professional record of 41-0-0. Canelo, on the other hand, is one of the greatest fighters of the modern era. He beat Edgar Berlanga in super middleweight in his last fight. The Mexican icon is 62-2-2 as a professional.
Benavidez lauded Crawford's technique but doubts his power translates to higher weight classes. To take on Canelo, 'Bud' would need to move up two more weight categories.
In a recent interview, Benavidez said:
To be honest with you, Crawford is one of the best technical fighters I have ever seen. When he went to 154, I’m not saying he had problems, but he looked like he didn’t have the power he had at 147, and he’d still have to come up two or there weights classes. Crawford is a one-of-a-kind fighter but weight classes must be respected. I’d give Canelo the edge.- David Benavidez
Benavidez has spent the majority of his career at 147 lbs. Hence, he has to move up significantly in weight to take on Canelo in super middleweight.
Benavidez, meanwhile, has long been touted as a fighter who could trouble Canelo inside the squared circle. A dream showdown between the two Mexicans, though, hasn't materialized yet.
The fast-handed Benavidez is set to take on David Morrell in his next fight on February 1.
More Boxing News:
Did Logan Paul Just Squash Conor McGregor Boxing Fight Rumors?
Deontay Wilder Reportedly Set For Surprise Return In 2025
Adam "Pacman" Jones Pinpoints Moment He Thinks Proves Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Was Rigged
Boxing Promoter Don King Facing $3 Billion Fraud And Defamation Lawsuit