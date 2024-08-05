David Morrell Triumphs Over Kalajdzic In Challenging Light Heavyweight Debut
By Mohamed Bahaa
David Morrell faced a demanding challenge in his light heavyweight debut against seasoned veteran Radivoje Kalajdzic on Saturday. The fight, part of the Terence Crawford-Ismail Madrimov undercard at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, saw Morrell pushed to his limits, yet emerging victorious by unanimous decision.
Morrell, who entered the ring with an undefeated record of 11-0, 9 KOs, won the 12-round bout with scores of 118-110 and 117-111 (twice). The Cuban southpaw had hoped to replicate the success of unified champion Artur Beterbiev, who stopped Kalajdzic in the fifth round back in 2019. Although Morrell couldn't secure a knockout, the experience gained from the fight is expected to benefit him as he positions himself as a contender for future bouts with the Beterbiev-Dmitry Bivol winner and David Benavidez.
Before this challenging encounter, the 26-year-old Morrell had an impressive 2023, dominating his opponents Yamaguchi Falcao and Sena Agbeko with quick knockouts. Morrell, ranked No. 2 at super middleweight, brought the same confidence to the ring against Kalajdzic. His speed and fluid offense initially gave him the upper hand against the 33-year-old Serbian, but Kalajdzic remained unfazed, countering Morrell's attacks with resilience and strategic counter-punching.
Radivoje Kalajdzic, who holds a record of 29-3, 21 KOs, demonstrated veteran poise as he absorbed Morrell's pressure. Though at times driven to the ropes and corners, Kalajdzic maintained composure and retaliated with accurate jabs, effective one-two combinations, and well-timed body shots. His sneaky straight right counter slowly chipped away at Morrell's confidence, forcing the younger fighter to adapt and rethink his approach.
As the fight progressed into the middle rounds, Kalajdzic found his rhythm and landed authoritative punches that tested Morrell's resolve. Despite the increased challenge, Morrell managed to maintain control of the fight, dictating the pace and staying aggressive throughout the rounds. His corner, led by the esteemed trainer Ronnie Shields, urged him to focus and close the bout decisively.
Morrell ended the fight on a strong note, convincingly taking Round 12 with superior tactics and clean punches. His ability to weather the storm and emerge with a victory solidifies his place as a rising force in the 175-pound division.
David Morrell's victory over Kalajdzic not only showcased his talent and determination but also highlighted areas for growth as he eyes future high-stakes matchups. The Minnesota-based fighter's successful transition to light heavyweight opens new opportunities and sets the stage for potential clashes with top contenders in the division.