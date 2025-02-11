Derek Chisora Teases Oleksandr Usyk Showdown After Win Against Otto Wallin
Derek Chisora put on a spectacular performance in his recent fight against Otto Wallin.
The British fan favorite suffered a gnarly cut during the contest, which was a result of an accidental clash of heads. The blood, though, couldn't stop Chisora from hurting Wallin. The Brit showed off all his experience during the fight.
Chisora earned two knockdowns in the ninth and 12th rounds of the fight and went home with a comfortable decision win.
Chisora, 41, is expected to continue fighting and is on the hunt for his 50th professional fight, having already stepped foot inside the ring 49 times.
He recently teased a showdown against Oleksandr Usyk on social media, sharing a photo of him alongside the Ukrainian, writing:
Hello Oleksandr.- Derek Chisora
Oleksandr Usyk already boasts two wins each against British heavyweights Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. Whether Derek Chisora is his next opponent remains to be seen.
Chisora, meanwhile, has been backed by Frank Warren to continue fighting and reach his dream of 50 pro fights. Warren said:
What’s a legitimate opponent? Well, he just won an eliminator for the IBF title so on your fiftieth fight, what do you want do? Do you wanna fight for a title or do you wanna go where the money is? That’s his choice.- Frank Warren
Derek Chisora showed that he still has the fighter mentality, and win or lose, he always puts on a show inside the ring. Fans will certainly be looking out for his next fight announcement.
