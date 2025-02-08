Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin Preview: Start Time, Date, Fight Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Will Derek Chisora's "Last Dance" end on a high note?
"Del Boy" faces a tall task when he squares off against Otto Wallin on Saturday at the Co-Op Arena in Manchester, England. While Chisora (35-13, 23 KOs) is entering his last bout in the UK, Wallin (27-2, 15 KOs) is looking to find his way back into the title picture in the heavyweight division and could be on to bigger and better things with a win.
The two had a contentious staredown at the weigh-in Friday, which concluded with Chisora putting the Swedish heavyweight in a headlock.
"I put the fear of God in him," Chisora said in the aftermath.
Chisora is coming off of a decision win over Joe Joyce in his last fight, while Wallin got a first-round knockout of Onoriode Ehwarieme.
Here are the keys to victory for both Chisora and Wallin.
Keys to Victory
It's no secret the kind of fight that'd need to take place to play to the advantages of both fighters.
If Chisora is going to pull off the upset, it needs to be an ugly, phone booth-type of fight. Chisora thrives when he's on the inside and battering his opponent with hooks and uppercuts.
Digging the body will also be imperative for Chisora. The odds he'll be able to catch Wallin early are low, so investing in the body and getting the 6-foot-6 southpaw to slow down later in the fight will likely be Chisora's best bet to end his "Last Dance" on a high note.
If Wallin is going to upset the pro-Chisora crowd, he'll need to use his height, reach, and speed to his advantage. With a sizable height and reach advantage, Wallin's ability to maintain his distance with his jab and catch Chisora on the way in will go a long way toward giving the Swedish heavyweight the inside track for a win.
Avoiding the fight turning into a brawl is also imperative for Wallin. If the fight is clean and taking place at a distance, it'll be for the taking for Wallin. But if it's a back-and-forth brawl on the inside, Chisora's odds of catching Wallin and pulling off the upset increase significantly.
Wallin has only lost to world-class opposition, with the only two losses of his career coming against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. As long as he doesn't fight "Del Boy's" fight, Wallin should be able to end Chisora's "Last Dance" on a sour note.
Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin fight date
Date: February 8
Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin start time
Time: 1 pm EST (10 am PST)
How to watch Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin
TV/ Stream: TNT Sports (UK), DAZN (United States, Worldwide)
Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin location
Location: Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Fight Card
Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin (Heavyweight)
Willy Hutchinson vs Zach Parker (Light Heavyweight)
Masood Abdullah vs Zak Miller (Featherweight Commonwealth title bout)
Jack Rafferty vs Reece MacMillan (Super lightweight British and Commonwealth title bout)
Walter Fury vs Joe Hardy (Middleweight)
Nathan Haney vs Sofiane Khati (Middleweight)
Nelson Hysa vs Todorche Cvetkov (Heavyweight WBO European title bout)
Joe Cooper vs Artjom Spatar (Middleweight)
Lewis Williams vs Cristian Uwaka (Heavyweight)
Jermaine Dhliwayo vs Mark Butler (Super Featherweight)
Leighton Birchall vs Stephen Jackson (Super Bantamweight)