Difference Between A Knockout (KO) And Technical Knockout (TKO) Explained

In boxing, a victory can come in a variety of ways. While some matches may be decided by a judges scorecard, others end more decisively via a knockout (KO) or technical knockout (TKO).

Below, we explain the difference between a KO and TKO.

What is a knockout (KO)?

A knockout or KO in boxing is when a fighter lands a powerful and decisive punch or combination of punches that leaves their opponent on the mat, unable to stand back up or continue the fight within the referee's 10-count.

A knockout is the most dramatic and definitive finish to a fight.

What is a technical knockout (TKO)?

A technical knockout or TKO in boxing occurs when the referee, a ringside doctor, or the fighter's corner decides to stop the fight because a boxer is no longer able to properly defend themselves.

If a fighter takes too many punches without defending himself or fighting back, or appears at serious risk of injury, a technically knockout may be called. No 10-count is needed for a TKO.

A TKO is a decisive and clear finish to a fight.

What's the main difference between a knockout and technical knockout?

In short, a KO is when a fighter is knocked to the mat and is physically unable to get up within the referee's 10-count, while a TKO is a judgement call by a referee, doctor, or the fighter's corner to end the fight to protect the fighter from further harm.

