Eddie Hearn Gave Dubois Bad Advice While Attempting To Save Joshua
By Miriam Onyango
Eddie Hearn, the promoter of Anthony Joshua, claims that if Daniel Dubois enters the fight on September 21st "like a train," he could be knocked out in the first round.
Hearn believes that if Dubois (21-2, 20 KOs) gets off to a fast start against Joshua (28-3, 25 KOs), who he compares to a military "sniper" because of his ability to hit precise shots that finish off his opponents, it won't work.
Given that Joshua has a weak chin and a history of tiring quickly against opponents who leap on him right away, it's possible that Hearn is trying to mislead Dubois by telling him not to get started too quickly.
Hearn needs Joshua to prevail in order to save his career, maintain his position as Matchroom's top earner, and make sure that he arrives at the Tyson Fury megafight victorious rather than only seeking financial gain after being knocked out by the youthful lion Dubois. Hearn may be able to influence Daniel Dubois to take the incorrect course of action, which would enable Joshua prevail and prolong Matchroom's financial success.
Hearn successfully created a misleading impression of Joshua being completely reconstructed by himself with the help of trainer Ben Davison, but that isn't the case. He hasn't been remade. It's all smoke and mirrors, nothing new. Joshua has been older by two years since his most recent loss to Oleksandr Usyk.
“I think it all comes down to Daniel Dubois. If he comes out like a train, he’s going to be dangerous, but he can also get chinned in the first round,” said Eddie Hearn in media reports.
“If he [Dubois] tries to get into the fight, I don’t know what the tactics will be. I don’t think he’s going to be as aggressive as he was in the Hrgovic fight because Don Charles knows [it won’t be effective],” added Hearn.