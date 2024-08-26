Former Champion Says Mike Tyson Vs. Jake Paul Fight Is Unlikely To Happen
By Mohamed Bahaa
Many people wonder if the eagerly awaited clash between boxing superstar Mike Tyson, 58-year-old, and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, 27, will ever take place given all the obstacles involved. Legendary heavyweight champion Tyson had to postpone the first fight because of health issues, notably an ulcer flare-up that raised alarms among supporters and critics equally.
Speaking to his supporters, Tyson thanked them for their consistent support during his healing "I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time. Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flare-up, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover," he said. Tyson reassured supporters that his body was in better shape than it had been since the 1990s, so maintaining their hope about his return to form. "Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end, you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good." he also harshly warned Paul.
The first press conference has sparked attention since the fight has been moved to November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Texas. Promising to be a spectacle for boxing fans, the event will broadcast live on Netflix.
But current analyst and former champion Shawn Porter has seriously questioned the chances of the fight taking place. Speaking on his podcast, Porter was certain that the fight would never take place. "I hate to be the bearer of bad news, we’re not gonna ever see Mike Tyson get in the ring with Jake Paul," Porter said. From his perspective, he underlined, not even from a financial aspect, the match never made sense. "I feel like Mike and Jake, even to the lowest common denominator, it didn’t make sense," he said.
Although the battle is still scheduled, Porter's doubts has added another layer of uncertainty to an already controversial event. Whether Tyson and Paul will eventually square off remains to be seen, prompting fans to question if this generations conflict will ever materialize.