Former Heavyweight Champion Offers To Fight Jake Paul After Canelo Alvarez Fight Canceled
Jake Paul was reportedly in advanced negotiations to fight Canelo Alvarez. Considering the Mexican's star power and pedigree as a boxer, the news took fans by surprise.
It turns out talks of the fight were canceled after Canelo pledged his future to Turki Alalshikh in a four-fight deal that includes a Terence Crawford showdown.
While a Canelo showdown looks off, another Mexican is willing to step in and solve 'The Problem Child' riddle. Former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz wants to step in and take on Paul. He commented on one of Paul's posts:
I’m down to fight my brother. Let me know. It would be an honour for my fans and my Mexican people.- Andy Ruiz
Ruiz has a professional record of 35-2-1. He has faced Joseph Parker, Luis Ortiz, Anthony Joshua, and other big names in the heavyweight division. Ruiz shook up the boxing world when he knocked out Joshua in 2019 to hand the Brit his first career loss.
Jake Paul, on the other hand, has taken digs at Canelo Alvarez for a fight not coming to fruition. Turki Alalshikh, meanwhile, has provided a brutal response to Paul, asking the influencer to take on MrBeast. He said:
I have good advice for them. Let them bring Mr Beast and we can sanction it with Disney for the belt of YouTube. Everyone will subscribe and watch it.- Turki Alalshikh
For those unversed, Jake Paul is 11-1-0 as a boxer and beat 58-year-old Mike Tyson in his last outing on November 2024.
