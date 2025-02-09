Boxing

Former Heavyweight Champion Offers To Fight Jake Paul After Canelo Alvarez Fight Canceled

One former heavyweight champion has offered to fight Jake Paul after his Canelo Alvarez fight didn't come to fruition.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / Goal Sports Images

Jake Paul was reportedly in advanced negotiations to fight Canelo Alvarez. Considering the Mexican's star power and pedigree as a boxer, the news took fans by surprise.

It turns out talks of the fight were canceled after Canelo pledged his future to Turki Alalshikh in a four-fight deal that includes a Terence Crawford showdown.

While a Canelo showdown looks off, another Mexican is willing to step in and solve 'The Problem Child' riddle. Former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz wants to step in and take on Paul. He commented on one of Paul's posts:

I’m down to fight my brother. Let me know. It would be an honour for my fans and my Mexican people.

Andy Ruiz

Ruiz has a professional record of 35-2-1. He has faced Joseph Parker, Luis Ortiz, Anthony Joshua, and other big names in the heavyweight division. Ruiz shook up the boxing world when he knocked out Joshua in 2019 to hand the Brit his first career loss.

Jake Paul, on the other hand, has taken digs at Canelo Alvarez for a fight not coming to fruition. Turki Alalshikh, meanwhile, has provided a brutal response to Paul, asking the influencer to take on MrBeast. He said:

I have good advice for them. Let them bring Mr Beast and we can sanction it with Disney for the belt of YouTube. Everyone will subscribe and watch it.

Turki Alalshikh

For those unversed, Jake Paul is 11-1-0 as a boxer and beat 58-year-old Mike Tyson in his last outing on November 2024.

The Latest Boxing News

Canelo Alvarez Sends Jake Paul Scathing Message After Fight Falls Through

Turki Alalshikh Names The Blockbuster Naoya Inoue Fight He Wants For The End Of 2025

KSI Calls Out Jake Paul For Long-Awaited Fight After Canelo Alvarez Pursuit Sours

Boxing Legend Roberto Duran Links Up With Manchester United Icon Sir Alex Ferguson

Published
Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist and has covered Football, Boxing, MMA, and more for the past five years. He has worked for Sports Illustrated, Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and other publications. Apratim is currently pursuing an MSc. in Sport Marketing at Loughborough University London.