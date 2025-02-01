Former Opponent Backs David Benavidez To Beat David Morrell
David Benavidez is set to take on David Morrell on February 1 in a battle of undefeated stars. Benavidez and Morrell clash at the 175 lbs division.
Benavidez has a perfect professional record of 29-0-0 with 24 knockout wins under his belt while Morrell's record is 11-0-0 with nine knockout wins.
Benavidez last fought Oleksandr Gvozdyk in June 2024 and earned a decision win. Gvozdyk has now given his official prediction for the Benavidez vs Morrell fight.
Gvozdyk has backed Benavidez to get his hands raised despite a difficult start. He expects Morrell to start strong but has backed Benavidez to eventually take over. Speaking to The Ring Magazine, he said:
I got Benavidez. He has the experience, he applies nonstop pressure. It’s still going be a very tough fight. I think Morrell is going to take the first three or four rounds. Then, David Benavidez will start taking over. My official prediction is David Benavidez by decision.- Oleksandr Gvozdyk
Benavidez is the more experienced fighter. Morrell's camp, though, is confident and his trainer Ronnie Shields has backed Morrell to get a knockout win. He told Sean Zittel:
He’s [Benavidez] going to feel the power when he’s close, and he’s going to feel the power when Morrell is at a distance. So, we feel we have the advantage both ways. I really truly believe Morrell is going to knock him out. I don’t know when, and I don’t care when. That’s just my gut feeling that we’re going to knock him out.- Ronnie Shields
The Latest Boxing News
Boxing Tonight: David Benavidez vs David Morrell Prediction And Betting Odds
Boxing Tonight: To Victory For David Benavidez Against David Morrell
David Benavidez vs David Morrell Fight Preview: Start Time, Date, Fight Card, How To Watch
UFC Champion Alex Pereira Calls Out Oleksandr Usyk For Boxing Match