Former Opponent Backs David Benavidez To Beat David Morrell

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

David Benavidez is set to take on David Morrell on February 1 in a battle of undefeated stars. Benavidez and Morrell clash at the 175 lbs division.

Benavidez has a perfect professional record of 29-0-0 with 24 knockout wins under his belt while Morrell's record is 11-0-0 with nine knockout wins.

Benavidez last fought Oleksandr Gvozdyk in June 2024 and earned a decision win. Gvozdyk has now given his official prediction for the Benavidez vs Morrell fight.

Gvozdyk has backed Benavidez to get his hands raised despite a difficult start. He expects Morrell to start strong but has backed Benavidez to eventually take over. Speaking to The Ring Magazine, he said:

I got Benavidez. He has the experience, he applies nonstop pressure. It’s still going be a very tough fight. I think Morrell is going to take the first three or four rounds. Then, David Benavidez will start taking over. My official prediction is David Benavidez by decision.

Oleksandr Gvozdyk

Benavidez is the more experienced fighter. Morrell's camp, though, is confident and his trainer Ronnie Shields has backed Morrell to get a knockout win. He told Sean Zittel:

He’s [Benavidez] going to feel the power when he’s close, and he’s going to feel the power when Morrell is at a distance. So, we feel we have the advantage both ways. I really truly believe Morrell is going to knock him out. I don’t know when, and I don’t care when. That’s just my gut feeling that we’re going to knock him out.

Ronnie Shields

