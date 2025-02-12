Former UFC Champion Blasts Jake Paul for Attacking Canelo Alvarez
Jake Paul was recently in talks to take on Canelo Alvarez inside the boxing ring. The fight, however, didn't materialize as Canelo pledged his future to Turki Alalshikh instead.
The Mexican penned a new four-fight deal with Alalshikh. 'The Problem Child' has since continued to unload a barrage of attacks on Canelo through social media.
Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has expressed his disgust at Paul's behavior. He also claimed that he's happy Canelo will not share the ring with Paul.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Bisping said:
Jake Paul is at it again making an absolute fool out of himself. Calling out Canelo Alvarez, making videos, dancing around in a sombrero with his shirt off. Paying absolutely no respect and saying that Canelo Alvarez is ducking him and showing contracts and apparently they were all signed to fight, but then he’s terrified and he’s gone off to Saudi Arabia and he’s selling his soul and all the rest of it. Shut the hell up, Jake Paul.
Bisping added:
I am very glad that Canelo Alvarez will not be gracing the ring, stepping into the squared circle with that imposter, with that fake, with that wannabe. Jake Paul has been a tremendous businessman, ok? He is not a fighter.
Canelo Alvarez has announced he will fight William Scull instead. He is also expected to take on Terence Crawford in a blockbuster showdown later this year. Jake Paul, meanwhile, is yet to confirm anything regarding his potential next boxing opponent.
