Frank Bruno Has Zero Doubt About Winner Of Aleksandr Usyk vs Lennox Lewis Dream Fight
Frank Bruno has no doubts about who would've won a potential Oleksandr Usyk vs Lennox Lewis fight in the boxing ring.
Usyk is arguably the greatest heavyweight of the modern era. He is the only undisputed heavyweight champion since the four belt system was introduced and the Ukrainian holds wins over Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, and more, beating both Brits twice.
Lewis, on the other hand, has his name etched in history and is one of the most vicious heavyweight fighters of all time.
Bruno, though, thinks Usyk wouldn't have stood a chance against the heavyweights of that era. He sees a clear win for Lewis if he ever clashed against Usyk. Speaking to iFL TV, Bruno said:
I don’t think in my era he would have got this far. In his era, he’s done very well. I’m not being b****y when I say that, I’m only talking from the heart. He wouldn’t have stood [with the likes of Lennox Lewis]. They’re too big heavyweights for him, naturally big guys, you know.- Frank Bruno
Oleksandr Usyk has done amazing things inside the ring. After becoming the undisputed cruiserweight champion, he replicated that stunning feat in the heavyweight division as well. A blend of skill and technique, he is in a league of his own.
Lennox Lewis, meanwhile, was a wrecking ball of force in his prime. Boasting a record of 41-2-1, Lewis beat Bruno, Evander Holyfield, Mike Tyson, Vitali Klitschko, and more in his spectacular career. A fight between him and Usyk would always top the charts of fantasy showdowns.
