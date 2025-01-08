Frank Smith Answers Whether Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua Will Attract The US Market
Matchroom CEO Frank Smith has shared his two cents on a potential Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua showdown.
Fury is coming off a second consecutive loss against Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua, meanwhile, was brutally knocked out by Daniel Dubois in his last fight.
The two British heavyweights, though, remain two of the most popular fighters in the world. Frank Smith reckons a hypothetical showdown would be a global attraction.
He is confident that the two boxing behemoths clashing inside the squared circle would attract the US audience as well.
Speaking to The Stomping Ground, Smith said:
I think the US is a massive market. Of course this is a British-focused fight, but both of these men have built international profiles. It may not be the second-biggest market for that fight, but undoubtedly, there's not many that come close. Two British fighters is going to be bigger on this side of the pond than in the US, but there will definitely be a lot of interest as well.- Frank Smith
Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have been two of the biggest names in boxing for close to a decade. However, they have never locked horns. Neither of the two fighters currently hold a world championship belt. But despite that, their star power remains the same.
Hence, a showdown between the two pugilists would be a massive one for the fans. And stylistically, the fight promises to be an intriguing contest for the purists.
Joshua has recently indicated that he wants to take on Fury this year. Whether a clash materializes, remains to be seen.
