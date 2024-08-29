Gervonta Davis Challenges Shakur Stevenson: One Question Might Determine Their Fight
By Mohamed Bahaa
One of the most anticipated boxing events is the fight between Gervonta Davis and Shakur Stevenson. The fight in the lightweight division would be interesting since two different approaches would battle against one another.
Just 27 years old, Shakur Stevenson is a three-weight world champion with the WBC lightweight championship. Celebrated for his defensive skills and strategic approach, Stevenson embodies the traditional boxing idea of "hit and don't get hit." Although he has a great record, his most recent performances, though strong, have drawn criticism for missing excitement and for failing to motivate the audience.
Conversely, the undefeated WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis is well-known for packing explosive action into the ring. Having thirty wins under his belt, including 28 knockouts, Davis is a boxer that excels on his knockout capability. Often ready to let the early rounds pass by, he is sure his strength will finish the battle in his favor.
Davis was asked about Stevenson's skills and promptly questioned the threat his adversary presented, especially pointing out Stevenson's supposed lack of striking power.
Davis asked Stevenson What is he going to do when he gets hit as he lacks striking power, one question that would decide their possible clash result.
After Vasiliy Lomachenko withdrew from negotiations, a bout between Davis and Stevenson seemed within reach. Now Stevenson is set to meet former super-featherweight champion Joe Cordina. Yet, the idea of a future clash between these two lightweight giants captivate boxing enthusiasts since Davis's query hangs in the air as a major determinant of the winner.
Although fans are excited about the prospect of this high-stakes clash, Davis and Stevenson's different approaches promise an interesting story. In sharp contrast to Stevenson's measured and defensive technique stands Davis's persistent aggressiveness and knockout force. The boxing scene watches closely as both fighters follow their different routes, hoping for a clash that might define the lightweight class for years to come.