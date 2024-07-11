Gervonta Davis Might Have To Throw Some Punches At Red Tape To See Team USA Fight In Paris
Gervonta Davis had plans to be in Paris later this month to cheer on the boxing team's gold medal quest in the 2024 Olympics, but his probation status might throw a wrench in those plans. The 29-year-old boxing champ, still on probation for a 2020 Baltimore hit-and-run, faces travel restrictions. However, his lawyer, Hunter Pruette, is throwing a jab at the issue, requesting permission for Davis to travel from July 19th to August 11th to "support and advise" the team for Olympic glory.
The decision on Gervonta Davis' travel hangs in the balance as the presiding Judge Althea M. Handy hasn't ruled on his request to visit Paris and support Team USA. She's demanding more details before granting him a temporary reprieve from his travel restrictions.
“We’re going to terminate this, Mr. Davis. We’re finished with this hearing,” insisted the Judge as she ended the hearing on Wednesday and walked off the bench, according to media reports.
In a bid to secure Gervonta Davis' travel to Paris, his lawyer, Hunter Pruette, stressed the boxer's adherence to his probation terms. However, Judge Althea M. Handy remains unconvinced, requesting further details before potentially lifting the travel ban and allowing Davis to support Team USA's Olympic push.
"Given his status amongst the world’s best boxers, Mr. Davis would be a key asset in motivating and supporting our team to achieve Olympic greatness and become the number one nation in the world at this year’s Olympic Games,” said High Performance Director for Team USA, Matt Johnson as he added his weight into the matter.
Will Gervonta Davis be cheering on Team USA in Paris? The answer remains in the hands of Judge Handy, as a final decision on his travel request hasn't been made.
This isn't the first time Gervonta Davis and Judge Handy have crossed paths. Last year, when sentenced to jail time, Davis expressed his disagreement on instagram.
In 2020, Gervonta Davis was involved in a hit-and-run accident that injured four people. He pleaded guilty to traffic violations and received probation as punishment.