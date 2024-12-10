Global Fighters' Union (GFU) Set To Launch In January 2025
The newly established Global Fighters’ Union (GFU), with its headquarters in Liverpool, England is seeking support from broadcasters to raise standards in combat sports. This initiative borrows from agreements seen in other sports, such as the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) in football, which receives an estimated £25 million annually through its long-term deal with the Premier League.
The GFU launch scheduled for January 2025 signals a new era for industry-wide reform by advocating for fighter rights, promoting the benefits of participating in combat sports training, and improving safety standards. The leadership team of the Global Fighters' Union (GFU) comprises several prominent figures from the combat sports world including Amir Khan, who is a former two-weight world champion boxer from Bolton, Greater Manchester, England.
“There has to be an organization that’s above everything, that we all have to report to if there’s an issue in any situation. We’ve all had issues, in training, before fights after fights at weigh-ins, on contracts, in retirement. We can’t turn to promoters or boards of controls for so many issues, so to be able to turn to the Global Fighters’ Union for help and get it from people who have been there and done it not just between the ropes but in trade unions, in politics, in law, in the media and in education will be a massive positive change for everyone in our sport,” said GFU Co-Founder and Former two weight World Champion, Amir Khan in a press release.
Other notable leaders are Paul Smith who brings his experience as a former boxing champion and Commonwealth Games silver medalist to the GFU and Paul Maloney, the former leader of the GMB Union South with a wealth of trade union experience.
“As it seeks parity with other trade unions in the sports sector, the GFU will focus on persuading fight fans, and the 750,000 people who participate weekly in combat sports across the UK, to support it in urging broadcasters to emulate the model established between the PFA and football leagues. This deal sees revenue from broadcast agreements fund player welfare, grass roots development, education, and community initiatives. The collaborations pioneered by the PFA have proven vital to improving conditions across football. The GFU believes with the same level of support, it can have a dramatic impact on improving the world of combat sports at all levels and across all disciplines,” said the press release.
The GFU signifies a major milestone and a step in the right direction for combat sports. By uniting fighters globally, the organization aims to address common challenges faced by athletes, such as fair contracts, better pay and benefits, and access to insurance and retirement plans. Additionally, the union is dedicated to legal advocacy, health and safety initiatives, and educational programs, fostering a worldwide community of fighters committed to elevating the sport's standards.
Paul Smith said, “We’ve spent 2024 laying the groundwork for the GFU to become a recognized trade union and we will launch it officially 1 year after we announced our plans to build it. Through 2024 our team, structure and targets have all been established, and we will start the process of change in combat sports with a list of year 1 actions to be published shortly. It’s the right time for a new organization dedicated to improving the business of combat sports at all levels to emerge, and we are grateful for all the support which has got us to this point.”
The press release stated that combat sports lack regulation and unionized representation, leaving fighters vulnerable without standard benefits like insurance and pensions. The GFU aims to address these issues by securing protections and benefits similar to those in other industries, transforming the landscape of combat sports.
“The GFU will prioritize achieving parity for its members with regard to funding packages provided by other sporting rights owners to the trade unions representing their athletes. There is no place in modern sport for a landscape where workplace rights enjoyed by footballers and other sports people are denied to combat sports participants,” said Paul Maloney, former Leader of the GMB Union South and Co-Founder of the GFU.