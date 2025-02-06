Boxing

How to Watch Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & More

Derek Chisora (35-13-0) is set to fight Otto Wallin (27-2-0) in a blockbuster heavyweight showdown this weekend. The clash will take place at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Chisora is riding a two-fight win streak with his last win coming against Joe Joyce via unanimous decision. Wallin, meanwhile, beat Onoriode Ehwarieme via KO in his last fight.

Ahead of the fight, Chisora compared himself to Cristiano Ronaldo, saying:

I don't think it is about trying to achieve something. I think it is about saying, 'you know what, I did it my way'. You see, Cristiano Ronaldo still plays football, not because he wants to make money. It is not about money, it is about him playing football, enjoying the gift he has got and having fun, do you understand? Most people, 99% of all the fighters after they have retired, call up the promoter saying they want to do a comeback.

Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin fight date

Date: February 8

Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin will take place on February 8.

Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin start time

Time: 1 pm EST (10 am PST)

How to watch Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin

TV/ Stream: TNT Sports (UK), DAZN (United States, Worldwide)

Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin location

Location: Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin is set to take place at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, UK.

Fight Card:

Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin [Heavyweight]

Willy Hutchinson vs Zach Parker [Light Heavyweight]

Masood Abdullah vs Zak Miller [Featherweight, Commonwealth title]

Jack Rafferty vs Reece MacMillan [Super lightweight, British and Commonwealth titles]

Walter Fury vs Joe Hardy [Middleweight]

Nathan Haney vs Sofiane Khati [Middleweight]

Nelson Hysa vs Todorche Cvetkov [Heavyweight, WBO European title]

Joe Cooper vs Artjom Spatar [Middleweight]

Lewis Williams vs Cristian Uwaka [Heavyweight]

Jermaine Dhliwayo vs Mark Butler [Super Featherweight]

Leighton Birchall vs Stephen Jackson [Super Bantamweight]

