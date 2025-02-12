Insider Explains What Led To Canelo Alvarez vs Jake Paul Fight Negotiation Failure
The last week in the boxing world was among the most hectic in a long time due to contract negotiations involving Canelo Alvarez.
Essentially, Canelo was in deep negotiations to fight Jake Paul in May 2025 before instead signing a four-fight deal with Turki Alalshikh, which would include him fighting William Scull in May 2025 instead of Paul — therefore leaving Paul at the altar without an opponent.
This has started a bitter war of words between Canelo and Paul, including a video where Paul "exposed" Canelo about several aspects of this contract negotiation process.
While much of these failed negotiations have been discussed, one aspect that's flown under the radar is exactly why the Canelo vs. Paul fight talks went south. Specifically, what the two sides couldn't agree on that ultimately opened the door for Canelo to pivot elsewhere.
During a February 10 episode of The Ariel Helwani Show, boxing insider Ariel Helwani revealed how a disagreement about Netflix played a considerable part in this fight not happening.
"One of the issues... was Jake and his team wanted this fight to be on Netflix. Netflix was on board. Canelo and his team didn't want it to be on Netflix. They thought it could be a massive Pay-Per-View fight. They thought 2, 3, 4 million [PPV buys]," Helwani said.
Helwani later added that he disagrees with that PPV assessment because Jake Paul fans have shown in the past that they don't often buy PPVs and instead stream them illegally. He also added that Netflix has already put a commitment down to broadcast this fight if it came to fruition.
While it's a shame to hear that a disagreement about Netflix or PPV helped cause this fight's downfall, it also makes sense that both sides would want to use the broadcaster that best suits them.
