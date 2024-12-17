International Women’s Day 2025 All Women’s Boxing Face Off In The UK
Sky Sports is set to broadcast live the historic "Unstoppable," boxing event, the All-Women’s Boxing face off will be held at The Royal Albert Hall on Friday, 7th March. The venue is one of London's most iconic and historic concert halls, located in South Kensington. Hosted by BOXXER, the showdown will be headlined by an electrifying all-British world title unification bout and serve as a grand curtain-raiser to the International Women’s Day 2025.
“This is a game-changing event on every level. At the very top of the show are two fantastic champions and role models, Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price, who have the chance to win it all in a massive unification fight. Fans will get to see many more of the world’s best boxers competing in career defining fights in one of the world’s most iconic venues, the Royal Albert Hall. This will be a stand out event for women’s sport at the highest level and we are also proud to be working with International Women’s Day 2025 to take positive action,” said Ben Shalom, Founder & CEO, BOXXER in the press release.
The "Unstoppable," event will feature a world welterweight division unification match between Liverpool’s new WBC and IBF World Champion, Natasha Jonas (16-2-1, 9 KOs), and Cardiff’s Lauren Price MBE (8-0, 2 KOs) as the headline act.
“It’s an honour to be headlining this incredible all-women’s event at such an iconic venue. It shows how far women’s boxing has come. Throughout my career, I have broken down barriers and achieved what people said I couldn’t, and there is still a lot more to come. Lauren Price has a lot of hype around her but I believe this fight is going to be a step too far for her. I’ve been in big fights, I’ve fought world champions and Olympic medalists, but she’s never faced anyone like me as a pro,” said Natasha Jonas, the WBC & IBF World Champion in the press release.
Jonas, a pioneer in women’s boxing, was the first woman to represent Great Britain in the ring at the 2012 Olympic Games in London. Price also made history with her performance at the Tokyo Olympics. On Saturday night in Liverpool, Price successfully defended her WBA, IBO, and Ring Magazine world championships with a spectacular stoppage victory over the previously unbeaten Bexcy Mateus. In her hometown headline fight, Jonas added the WBC title to her IBF belt, becoming a two-weight unified world champion after defeating Ivana Habazin.
Pre-sale tickets for the "Unstoppable" event at the Royal Albert Hall will be available starting Friday, 27th December at 10am, with sign-ups open at BOXXER.com. More top women's boxing fights will be announced soon. The event will be broadcast live by Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland, Peacock in the USA, and in over 150 countries worldwide.
“I’m excited to headline such a huge occasion. I have a lot of respect for Natasha Jonas and what she has achieved in the sport, but she has the belts that I want. When I turned professional after becoming Olympic champion, I wanted to create greatness. This fight, a big all-British unification clash, Wales vs England with five world titles on the line, will help cement my legacy and show that I am number one in the division. I believe I’m too young, too quick and too good for Natasha Jonas and I will be bringing the belts back home to Wales with me,” said Lauren Price MBE, WBA, IBO & Ring Magazine World Champion.
In collaboration with International Women's Day 2025, which falls on March 8th, BOXXER is supporting the "Accelerate Action" campaign to hasten gender equality. Leading up to the "Unstoppable" event, BOXXER will introduce initiatives addressing gender equality in and around the sport, with further details to be announced.
"The Unstoppable event is another incredible milestone for women's boxing and sport as a whole. With champions like Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price headlining at the iconic Royal Albert Hall, it promises to be an unforgettable night of world-class action that we are proud to showcase to fans. We have been dedicated to investing in and elevating women’s sport for three decades, with moments like this always fantastic to be a part of," said Jo Osborne, Head of Women’s Sport, Sky Sports.
Sky Sports and BOXXER have already made history together in women’s boxing with the Legacy event in October 2022. American superstar and two-time Olympic Gold medalist Claressa Shields became the first fighter in history to be crowned an undisputed champion in three different occasions when she defeated the UK’s Savannah Marshall with a unanimous points victory in front of a sold-out arena at The O2.
“We believe the Unstoppable event provides an excellent opportunity to shine a light on women's equality in sport, celebrate women athletes, and highlight both gains and challenges for women's advancement. It presents a great collaboration with aligned aims as we mark International Women’s Day on Saturday, 8th March following the event, “said Glenda Slingsby, Partnerships Director, International Women’s Day
The statement said that the all-women card attracted a TV audience of more than two million in the UK and Ireland and capacity crowd of more than 20,000 – including an unprecedented 35% female fans – and is the most watched women’s sport event of all-time on Sky.
The event will be presented in partnership with Betfred, That Prize Guy, Riyadh Season, and IFX Payments.