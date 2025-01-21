Jake Paul And Mike Tyson Party Together At Trump Inauguration Two Months After Fight [Video]
Jake Paul and Mike Tyson were spotted sharing a wholesome moment during Donald Trump's innauguration.
Paul and Tyson squared off inside the boxing ring back in November with 'The Problem Child' securing a decision win. Tyson, 58, looked nowhere near his best and it was a comfortable outing for 28-year-old Paul.
The build-up to their fight, though, had one or two heated moments. Tyson notably slapped Paul during the weigh-in of the contest which sent the internet into a frenzy.
However, there seems to be no animosity between the duo anymore. Paul recently uploaded an Instagram video where he was seen carrying 'Iron' Mike on his back.
Tyson could be seen happy and laughing and Paul captioned the post, writing:
Best friends @miketyson.- Jake Paul
Mike Tyson returned to the professional circuit against Jake Paul after almost 20 years of retirement. Unsurprisingly, he was only a shadow of his former self and couldn't perform anywhere near his potential.
Jake Paul, on the other hand, moved to 11-1-0 as a professional as a result of his win. Paul looks set to continue his journey in boxing, however, there's no news ye about his next opponent.
After his fight against Jake Paul, Mike Tyson was asked whether he'd change anything about the performance. He told Fox Sports Radio:
No [nothing], not at all. Listen, I wouldn’t have remembered any of this if it was 3-minute rounds, I didn’t realise it.- Mike Tyson
The chances of seeing Mike Tyson return to the ring are slim. That said, it's not completely off the charts.
The Latest Boxing News
Conor McGregor Promotes Controversial Company Involved In Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr Fight
Tyson Fury Visits Disneyland Paris With Family Following Boxing Retirement
Boxxer Signs Olympic Refugee Medalist Cindy Ngamba To Multi-Fight Deal
Matchroom And Eddie Hearn Sign Promo Deal With USA Olympic Medalist Omari Jones