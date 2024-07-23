Jake Paul Inspires USA Boxing Team Ahead of 2024 Olympics
By Mohamed Bahaa
With the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, just around the corner, USA Boxing is gearing up to compete for gold. Recently, social media sensation and professional boxer Jake Paul had the opportunity to join the team as an honorary coach at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
During his visit, Paul provided the athletes with valuable advice on meditation, breathwork, and maintaining composure during high-pressure situations. "I want one of these fighters to bring back gold, baby!" Paul expressed enthusiastically in a video posted on his YouTube channel.
Reflecting on his experience, Paul shared, "It's really cool for me to witness the early stages of boxing that I skipped over. Connecting with the athletes at this level is very special to me." He added, "Seeing Cassius Clay's name on that wall — 1960, Rome, gold medal — it's surreal. Knowing he trained here, one of my idols, is a powerful moment for me. I aspire to achieve greatness both inside and outside the ring, just like he did."
Paul engaged in various training activities, from hitting heavy bags to stretching exercises. He also introduced the team to his personal therapist, emphasizing the importance of mental strength in addition to physical training. "The biggest thing that I think is important is manifestation and calling in what you want to happen," Paul advised. "The more you believe in it and envision it, the more it becomes a reality."
Paul expressed his admiration for the dedication and passion of the fighters, saying, "It's been really awesome to get to know these fighters more, learn their stories, understand what drives them, and why they’ve chosen to dedicate their lives to one of the toughest sports in the world."
As USA Boxing prepares for the Olympics, the team carries with them the insights and encouragement from Jake Paul, hoping his unconventional yet impactful guidance will help them achieve their ultimate goal: bringing home the gold.