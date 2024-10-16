Jaron "Boots" Ennis Promises Redemption In His Rematch With Karen Chukhadzhian On November 9
By Miriam Onyango
When Jaron "Boots" Ennis fights Karen Chukhadzhian again in 25 days on November 9 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, he promises to make up for the mistakes he made in their previous encounter.
Boots Ennis's lack of ability to end fights abruptly and his one-dimensional appearance during his fight against Chukhadzhian on January 7, 2023, in Washington, D.C. last year drew criticism from fans. Jaron spent the entire fight swinging wildly, missing, and being countered by Chukhadzhian.
Even though Ennis prevailed via unanimous 12-round decision, his incapacity to adjust to changing circumstances exposed a weakness in his game. In a 12-round rematch, Ennis (32-0, 29 KOs) will defend his IBF welterweight title against mandatory Chukhadzhian (24-2, 13 KOs).
Boots Ennis holds himself accountable for his poor performance, claiming that he was too preoccupied with getting a knockout and neglected to have fun. For Ennis's popularity to rise in the rematch, he needs to appear good. His poor decision-making makes it difficult for him to succeed.
Promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom recently signed Boots, believing that he can transform him into a global star, but it doesn’t look promising. Ennis’ decision to stay at welterweight, a weak and barren division, will trap him in years of low-level fights that won’t attract attention from the larger public. If Ennis were ambitious, he’d move up to 154 and potentially become a star overnight.
“I’m ready to make a statement. It’ll be another knockout coming. The card is stacked. A second homecoming, and this one is going to be even better,” said Jaron Ennis in media reports.
Although Terence Crawford's impressive victory over the same boxer on December 10, 2022, by knockout in the sixth round, is far superior to Ennis's performance against the 35-year-old Avanesyan.
“None of that stuff bothers me. That was me in my head. My whole mindset was to knock him out and not have my fun. Once I have my fun and do me, that’s when the knockouts come. That’s what I’m going to do this time,” said Boots.