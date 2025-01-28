Boxing

Jaron Ennis Ready To Make His Mark vs Eimantas Stanionis

Jaron "Boots" Ennis will have the biggest bout of his career in a unification bout vs. Eimantas Stanionis.

Nathaniel Marrero

Jaron Ennis Celebrates after knocking Karen Chukhadzhian down in the 5th round.
Jaron Ennis Celebrates after knocking Karen Chukhadzhian down in the 5th round. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The big fight Jaron "Boots" Ennis had been desperately seeking is finally set to come to fruition.

Ennis, the IBF welterweight champion, will face the toughest test of his career when he fights WBA welterweight champion Eimantas Stanionis on April 12 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J.

Ennis (33-0, 29 KOs) knows the task at hand in facing a fellow undefeated welterweight champion, but he also believes that April 12 will be an opportunity to not just cement his standing as the best guy at 147 pounds, but one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

“He’s a good fighter,” Ennis told YSM Sports Media. “But it’s time for me to make my mark and step on him.”

Boots has only gone to decision twice since his 10th pro fight in early 2017, with both instances coming in his two bouts against Karen Chukhadzhian. Still, Ennis pitched a shutout in their first meeting on Jan. 7, 2023, and he won in one-sided fashion again in the rematch on Nov. 9, 2024.

Stanionis (15-0, 9 KOs) has only fought once since April 16, 2022, when he earned arguably the most impressive win of his career: a split decision victory over Radzhab Butaev. A large portion of Stanionis' recent inactivity has come from multiple bouts against Vergil Ortiz being canceled due to health issues on the latter's behalf.

In his last fight on May 4, 2024, Stanionis won a unanimous decision over the previously undefeated Gabriel Maestre.

Ennis and Stanionis have both been searching for a big fight since cementing themselves as two of the best welterweights in the world. Now, they'll both get their chance in one of the best fights that could be made in boxing between undefeated champions.

